Shivery Funeral Home has acquired Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services in Quarryville for an undisclosed price.

The transaction adds a third location for Shivery Funeral Home which also operates in Christiana and Paradise. The name of the new Quarryville business is Reynolds Shivery Funeral Home.

With the sale, Fred Reynolds, whose great-grandfather founded the Quarryville funeral home in 1898, has retired. Murray Miller, a licensed funeral director who worked with the Reynolds family, continues under the new owners.

Since 1950, the Reynolds Funeral Home has operated out of the I. Haines Dickinson mansion at 144 E. State St. Dickinson was a successful Quaryville merchant who in 1906 renovated and expanded the property into a stately mansion.

Shivery Funeral Home is owned by Steve and Jewell Shivery, who in 1994 bought the former Brown Funeral Home at 111 Elizabeth St. Christiana. They added the Paradise location in 2007.

Several of the Shiverys’ children also work in the business, including a son, Blake Shivery, who oversees the Paradise home with his wife, Chelcie. Their son-in-law Jordan Frey is also a licensed funeral director.

