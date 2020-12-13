When she’s creating art, Jen Quigley thinks big.

But when the mixed-media artist considers how much she’s comfortable spending to rent studio space, she thinks small.

Quigley, a Lancaster city resident whose work has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, is among many artists interested in finding affordable studio space in downtown Lancaster.

Paying a landlord four figures a month for downtown workspace doesn’t make much sense to her.

“If I have to spend that much in rent, I might as well buy a building and make a studio of my own,” said Quigley, who’s looking for something larger than the 150 square feet she has at the Lancaster Creative Factory in the 500 block of South Prince Street, outside center city.

So she was intrigued to hear about a local couple’s innovative plan to develop an artists’ community of 15 affordable studios/galleries plus a bar, made out of recycled steel shipping containers.

The $300,000 venture, named Enclave, is expected to open in June two blocks from Penn Square, following approvals by the city Planning Commission last month and by the city Historical Commission and City Council last year.

The first such project of its kind in the county, Enclave is being developed by Steve Young and his wife Jennifer in the back yard of 210 W. Grant St., a historic warehouse they turned into co-working space seven years ago.

“Our hope is to be able to provide spaces that allow people to have a studio/gallery space (that’s priced low enough to enable artists to transform their art into) a business as opposed to a hobby,” Steve Young explained.

“There are plenty of people out there who are looking for something like this,” said Young, who drew his inspiration from converted containers at Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia and similar undertakings in other big cities.

According to Young, studio/gallery space in downtown is scarce and costly, priced at well over $1,000 a month, observations echoed by artists and gallery operators alike, in part because it’s more profitable to turn vacant space into housing than art studios/galleries.

As a result, artists can be forced to locate miles from downtown, missing out on the exposure and sales generated by the crowds that flock to Gallery Row on North Prince Street and elsewhere in center-city, especially on First Fridays, absent a pandemic.

The Youngs’ solution is to use their property on the edge of downtown to create artist spaces priced at $300 to $500 per month.

The bottom price will be for a couple of containers that are 10 feet long. Spaces made out of 20-foot containers will go for $500. The rent on a handful of double-container spaces might be “slightly higher” but remains to be determined, Young said.

Converting containers

Making the artist-friendly price range possible is the Youngs’ choice of building materials – 20 slightly used steel shipping containers.

Weighing about 8,000 pounds each, these rectangular steel boxes are available for purchase at a terminal in Dundalk, Maryland, next door to Baltimore, where they are discarded after bringing cargo on a one-way trip from China to the United States.

The water-tight containers that measure 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 9.5 feet tall cost about $3,000 each, a price that includes delivery, said Young.

The Youngs figure to spend about $15,000 to $20,000 more apiece to repurpose them as artist studios/galleries.

The makeover will include: installing windows and double entrance doors; adding insulation, running water, electricity, air conditioning and heating; and planting green roofs on their tops. The exteriors will be painted dark gray; door frames will be painted black.

They’ll be stacked no more than two high, to complement rather than compete with the existing structures in the neighborhood and to avoid the costly expense of including elevators.

Tenants will have 24/7 access to the gated Enclave; public hours remain to be set.

The bar will be operated by a third party that has its own liquor license.

Enclave also will have a courtyard and two handicapped-accessible bathrooms. Artists will have access to amenities such as free Wi-Fi, free use of a printer and copier and free water, coffee and tea in the adjoining co-working space, Warehouse 210.

“I think that, through creating a cool, hip type set-up, it will attract a bunch of different kinds of artists that have interests in a lot of different mediums, not just painting. We run into so many different artists in mediums that are unique, that you don’t necessarily think of,” said Young.

Favorable reviews

The Youngs aren’t the only ones to see the potential of creating an artists’ community a short walk from Gallery Row.

“It’s very exciting,” said Lee Lovett, gallery manager and artist at Red Raven Art Co., 138 N. Prince St. “It could quite possibly be a huge attraction for the city, as it becomes more and more established as a destination for the arts.”

“I love the concept,” said Eve Bratman, chair of the city Planning Commission. The West Grant Street location, with its proximity to Gallery Row, is ideal, she said.

Young acknowledged that artist space was not the only possibility that he and his wife had considered for their yard. They thought about a restaurant too. But they followed the logic of supply and demand.

“We settled on what is actually missing,” he said. “Yeah, there’s talk that Lancaster could use more restaurants. But we didn’t feel that competing on that side of things made the most sense.”

Young has a little bit of experience with turning shipping containers into inhabitable space. He converted a 40-foot container into an Airbnb for Tiny Estates in Elizabethtown in 2019.

But most of his development experience has come from redeveloping historic buildings into co-working spaces.

On West Grant Street, there’s Warehouse210, used by about 35 tenants, including freelancers, nonprofits, consultants, computer programmers and other business people. It was constructed in 1870 as the Jacob L. Frey tobacco warehouse.

Including the former Haydn Zug restaurant building at 1987 State St., East Petersburg, a structure that dates to 1852, and a building at 79 E. Main St., Lititz, that dates to the 1700s, the number of tenants at all three sites combined is about 75.

Young, 44, is a former Lancaster city resident who graduated from McCaskey High School and Millersville University. He and Jennifer, 43, live in West Lampeter.

“I always had a love for architecture and old buildings,” Young said. “One of the things I’m drawn to is to take some of these buildings that have been neglected and do an adaptive reuse to figure out a solid use that will help the community.”

Enclave is not the only new venture for the Youngs in the neighborhood.

They also are revitalizing 30 N. Water St., for decades the home of the now defunct In and Out Club, a private social club. The building has been “vacant for the last 10 years, rotting away,” said Young. Newspaper files show a restaurant was proposed there in 2009 but the plan fizzled.

To be named Dwell, the building will be revived in two phases. The first, costing $400,000, will create a commercial space on the first floor and five apartments on the upper two floors. Completion is set for early next year.

Four more apartments will be created by a two-story addition, Young said, but a timetable and project cost have yet to be determined.