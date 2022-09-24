Financial advisor Sheryl Oswald at Richardson Oswald Wealth Advisors of the Janney Montgomery Scott Lancaster office has been awarded a professional designation, Certified in Long-Term Care (CLTC). The program is independent of the insurance industry and focuses on providing financial service professionals the tools needed to meet their clients’ extended care planning needs. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Member: NYSE, FINRA, SIPC.

