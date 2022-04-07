Shentel, a Virginia-based telecom company, says it will start construction this month on a fiber network in Lancaster Township, work that that marks the beginning of its expansion into suburban Lancaster County where it will offer some new competition for Comcast.

The laying of fiber optic cable in Lancaster Township will followed by work in East Hempfield Township and then include Mountville Borough and West Hempfield and Manheim townships, the company said. Construction, which is expected to last two years, will bring access to Shentel’s internet, phone and cable service to more than 35,000 homes and business, the company estimates.

"Our expansion further into Pennsylvania means we will bring more connectivity to areas and communities that need reliable, affordable internet services," Chris Kyle, Shentel’s vice president of industry and regulatory affairs, said in a press release announcing the beginning of construction.

While Shentel will offer internet, phone and cable service, it will emphasize its “Glo Fiber” internet service, an entirely fiber-optic network. Fiber optic technology converts electricity carrying data into light, offering internet speeds faster than cable, broadband or DSL service.

Shentel runs its own fiber-optic wire all the way to homes or businesses, using existing utility poles and underground conduit where possible. In contrast, Comcast generally runs its fiber-optic wire some of the way, then switches to coaxial wire for the final distance to homes or businesses. The difference allows Shentel to offer faster upload speeds than Comcast, although download speeds – which account for the majority of internet traffic – are comparable between the services.

Shentel has been in contact with several other suburban Lancaster County townships about offering internet service in their municipalities.