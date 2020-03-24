It’s another sign of the times.

Sheetz has ended self-serve beverages and bakery items at all of its 600 convenience stores, including 15 in Lancaster County, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In announcing the move Monday, Sheetz said the change was made “to protect the health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities it serves.”

Instead of self-serve coffee, customers can use a touch-screen to order a cup of coffee or ask an employee to serve them.

Other self-service beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes are no longer being offered. Ditto for self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.

These measures follow other steps taken by Altoona-based Sheetz, including more frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.