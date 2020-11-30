Sheetz2.jpg

Sheetz has opened a new store in Willow Street, the 16th Lancaster County location for the convenience store chain. 

A new Sheetz convenience store is now open in Willow Street.

The new, 4,600-square-foot store at 2539 Willow Street Pike takes the spot near Kendig Square that is the former home of Burkholder’s Quality Cars. The store, which is open 24 hours a day, features a menu of made-to-order food alongside snacks and drinks. It also sells beer.

The Sheetz in Willow Street is 16th Lancaster County store for the Altoona-based convenience store operator, which opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996. It operates 614 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Sign up for our newsletter