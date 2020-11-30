A new Sheetz convenience store is now open in Willow Street.

The new, 4,600-square-foot store at 2539 Willow Street Pike takes the spot near Kendig Square that is the former home of Burkholder’s Quality Cars. The store, which is open 24 hours a day, features a menu of made-to-order food alongside snacks and drinks. It also sells beer.

The Sheetz in Willow Street is 16th Lancaster County store for the Altoona-based convenience store operator, which opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996. It operates 614 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.