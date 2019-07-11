The new Sheetz convenience store is now open along Greenfield Road near Route 30.
The new, 5,420-square-foot Sheetz at 518 Greenfield Road replaces a gas station and is connected to a new Fulton Bank office. It features a menu of made-to-order food alongside snacks and drinks. It also sells beer.
Altoona-based Sheetz, which opened a New Holland store in 1996, now has 15 locations in Lancaster County. In all, Sheetz has 585 stores, including locations in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.