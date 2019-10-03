Convenience-store chain Sheetz has fired another salvo in the ongoing War of Wages.
The Altoona-based chain raised its minimum pay from $9 an hour to $10 an hour, effective Sept. 13, spokesman Nick Ruffner said Wednesday.
In addition to the pay bump for workers earning the minimum rate, virtually all other employees in its stores are getting raises ranging from 50 cents to $1.50 an hour, he said.
Across its six-state footprint, Sheetz will spend $16.8 million more on wages per year to fund the raises, according to Ruffner.
Sheetz unveiled the pay hikes at the same time it announced that it wants to hire 3,000 more store employees, including 171 more in Lancaster County.
The tight, competitive labor market has prompted numerous large and small retailers to boost their pay and benefits over the past four years, as they try to retain current workers and woo potential new hires.
Sheetz last unveiled a sweeping package of wage increases in 2016. That bump boosted the amount that Sheetz pays out in wages by $15 million a year.
Sheetz has 15 stores in Lancaster County which employ 465 employees, according to Ruffner.
It total, Sheetz has 596 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. It has 20,000 employees.