Sheetz convenience store chain announced Wednesday a temporary raise of $3 an hour for its store employees, including 206 here at 15 stores.

The Altoona-based company said the raise was an expression of gratitude to its employees for their "extraordinary" effort to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The raise, retroactive to March 13, will last at least until April 23, when it will be re-evaluated.

Sheetz’s minimum wage is $11 per hour.