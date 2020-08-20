Shaub’s, a longtime downtown Lancaster clothing store that moved to Lititz in 2013, will close next month.

Bob Shaub, owner of the namesake store at 11-15 Broad St., said the store will close by the end of September. The roughly 3,000-square foot store carries a full line of men’s and women’s shoes, clothes and accessories.

Shaub, the owner and sole employee, said he had been thinking about closing as he neared retirement age, saying the coronavirus pandemic helped him make the decision now. He is beginning closing sales now.

Shaub’s great-grandfather, John Shaub, started the business in 1880 with Charlies Burn, with a location at 18 N. Queen St. where they initially sold shoes. When Burns died in 1898, it became Shaub & Co.

Shaub’s remained in downtown location until 2012, when it moved to The Shoppes at Landis Valley in Manheim Township. A year later it moved to its current spot in Lititz with the purchase of Hess Clothing store at 11-15 Broad St. The former downtown Lancaster store building still bears the name "Shaub’s."

