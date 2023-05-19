The Pennsylvania governor’s office says state grants totaling almost $488,000 will generate millions of private investments from a company with a historic Lancaster County brand name.

The announcement expected today from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office says Shank’s Extracts will undergo a $30.5 million expansion as part of the state grant. The Shank’s facility in East Hempfield Township will up its capacity for manufacturing, packaging and refrigerated storage, the governor’s office said.

The expansion will create 83 new jobs and keep 234 jobs in Pennsylvania within three years, according to the governor’s office.

Virginia-based Universal Corp. bought Shank’s Extracts in 2021 for $100 million. Universal, based in Richmond, is a publicly held global powerhouse with annual revenue of $2.1 billion, more than 20,000 workers and operations in more than 30 countries on five continents.

The public company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UVV.

The multinational also owns Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Co., according to Lancaster Leaf’s website. The subsidiary, located in Lancaster city on West Liberty Street, supplies tobacco to cigar manufacturers.

“We’re aggressively competing with other states and countries to attract new businesses and keep growing Pennsylvania-based companies here, and I am focused on making the investments that will continue helping companies like Shank's expand and bring more investments and jobs to Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a written statement.

Founded in 1899 by pharmacist Jacob Shank, who made vanilla extract to improve the taste of his medicines, Shank’s was acquired in 1967 by Lillian Lehman, who bought the business from a door-to-door brush salesman.

In a written statement, GOP state Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township celebrated the deal.

“I’m grateful for the policy work we’ve been able to accomplish to send a strong message that our state is competitive and prepared to support businesses, new and old, that provide a better quality of life for Pennsylvania residents,” Aument said.