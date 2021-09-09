Looking to further diversify from its core business as a leaf tobacco supplier, a Virginia-based company announced Tuesday it has agreed to buy Lancaster-based Shank’s Extracts for $100 million cash.

Universal Corp. also has agreed to acquire Shank’s location at 350 Richardson Drive for $13.2 million, Universal disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Shank’s is a privately held food flavoring and ingredient company with more than 200 employees, operating in a 191,000-square-foot facility on 6.2 acres in East Hempfield Township, off Columbia Avenue across the street from Leisure Lanes.

Shank’s will be the second company in Lancaster County to become part of Universal. Universal also owns Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Co., with facilities on West Liberty Street and Pitney Road. Lancaster Leaf supplies tobacco to cigar manufacturers.

Founded in 1899 by pharmacist Jacob Shank, who made vanilla extract to improve the taste of his medicines, Shank’s was acquired in 1967 by Lillian Lehman, who bought the business from a door-to-door brush salesman.

Today the business is owned by Lillian Lehman’s son Jeffrey, its president. Under his leadership, the company has gotten substantially bigger, due to internal growth and acquisitions, according to the company website. The website provides no details.

Shank’s produces its original product plus more than 2,400 other extracts, natural and artificial flavors, food colors and sauces. Customers include industrial companies, private-label food makers and grocery chains worldwide.

In announcing the agreement, Universal lauded Shank’s for its “integrated manufacturing operations (that) allow it to produce, package and deliver its final product consistently and dependably, in customers’ preferred packaging.

“Boasting decades-long working relationships with its sourcing partners, Shank’s has a secure supply chain with global traceability that protects its strong position in the fast-growing specialty flavorings market,” Universal added.

Jeffrey Lehman declined to speak to LNP | LancasterOnline about the transaction. In a press release issued by Universal, he is quoted as saying the new owner will provide the resources and scale “to expand our offerings and enter new, lucrative end-markets.”

A Universal spokesperson declined to provide Shank’s annual revenue, exact number of employees or projected growth under Universal’s ownership. But Universal did say it anticipates Shank’s will contribute to its profits immediately.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, Universal said. Nearly all of Shank’s existing management team will continue to run the business. The exception will be Lehman, who will leave the company after the sale is consummated, the Universal spokesperson said.

Shank’s will continue to operate under the Shank’s name, as a subsidiary of Universal. It will become part of Universal’s plant-based ingredients group serving the food and beverage industry, joining Silva International and FruitSmart.

Silva, acquired in October for $170 million, provides dehydrated vegetables, fruits and herbs. FruitSmart, acquired in January 2020 for an undisclosed price, provides juices, concentrates and blends.

Universal, based in Richmond, is a publicly held global powerhouse, with annual revenue of $2.0 billion, more than 20,000 employees and operations in more than 30 countries on five continents.