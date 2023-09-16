Security National Trust Company announced that Shane Zimmerman was re-elected as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Zimmerman, a life-long resident of Lancaster County, currently serves as President of The Steinman Foundation. He previously held executive positions with PNC Wealth Management. He is a graduate of Elizabethtown College. Established in 2001, Security National Trust Company is a Federally chartered trust bank with its downtown office located on 48 – 50 West Chestnut Street. It has assets under management in excess of $1.2 billion. Security National’s fiduciary services include investment management, trustee, custody, retirement services, and estate administration.

