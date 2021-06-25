The day after Cherish Kibler quit her job working as a social media manager at Char Co., she got a phone call.

It was her friend Gabby Henriquez, offering her a job making fabric face masks at LittleLadyAHomemade, Henriquez’s online small business.

Henriquez was one of the people on Etsy, an online shopping website focused on handmade and craft items, who made masks a $740 million market in 2020.

For Kibler, 27, of Washington Boro, the timing was right. She’d be working with a friend, and the COVID-19 quarantine was in its early stages.

There was only one problem.

“Gabby, I don’t know how to sew,” she said to Henriquez.

“I can teach you that,” Henriquez, 27, of Mountville, responded. “I just need help.”

It’s safe to say that now Kibler knows how to sew.

LittleLadyAHomemade ended 2020 with over $212,000 in sales. In one day, they sold 1,300 masks.

A month ago, there were 1.6 million listings for masks on Etsy — and for a few months, LittleLadyAHomemade was third on that list. Henriquez was even featured in a recent CNN article about mask makers. (See the story at lanc.news/HenriquezCNN.)

But while masks are still selling, demand is not what it once was, and Henriquez is incorporating other items into her store to keep the business sustainable.

A tangled web worth weaving

Their Etsy business was a newfound success, but Henriquez and her crew were old pros at crafting in the Lancaster community.

Henriquez and Kibler also run Central Family Events, which coordinates the Lancaster Baby Shower and the PA Family Expo — two of the largest craft expos in central Pennsylvania. Henriquez’s mom, Kim Funk, volunteered at Unto — formerly GAiN — an organization whose goal is to relieve suffering through humanitarian aid.

“People knew we could sew, and instantly it was like, ‘Can you make me a mask?’ ” Henriquez says. “It was just mask on top of mask.”

And what started out as a hobby to pass time turned into a full-time job.

“When COVID hit, it was full time,” she says. “We’re making 10 masks a day, to full-time, 13-14 hours, and we donated everything for the first two months. We donated over 1,500 masks before we sold any.”

If they were going to work this hard, Henriquez thought, they should start selling the masks. Once business started to pick up, that’s when she called Kibler and Henriquez’s babysitter, Grace Forry.

Her team of five: Kibler; Funk, 52, of Columbia; Grace Forry, 17, of Columbia; and two others, would typically work eight hours a day — sometimes more — to fill orders. It takes seven minutes to make a mask from start to finish.

“We very quickly figured out how our wheel was going to work,” Henriquez says. “Some days, I need Grace to watch my kids, and she’s my No. 1 babysitter, and the next day I need her to pack my orders, and she’s my No. 1 order packer.”

Business-minded Henriquez is the one who turned it into an enterprise.

“My favorite thing is not sewing,” Henriquez says. “My favorite thing is product pictures, and quantities, and all the things that become behind the scenes.”

“We all know our roles,” Kibler says.

'When you sell, you sell'

It took 10 days for Henriquez to sell her first mask on Etsy. Before, LittleLadyAHomemade had made only one sale on the platform since the business’s inception in 2018.

But at last, a sale.

Then, 10 sales.

Ten turned into 12, and then 30.

“When it started getting bigger, I was shocked,” Henriquez says. “Something worked. Finally, something worked.”

On Etsy, as a business gets more sales and positive reviews, the store rises in the algorithm, and their listings appear earlier in a shopper’s search results. When a business’s sales decrease, the store falls down the algorithm, and their listings are found later down the line.

“When you sell, you sell. When you slow down, you die,” Henriquez says. “When you’re there, you’re there, and you keep selling. But as soon as you start falling down, or someone gives you a bad review or anything like that, it pulls you down. You really do work really hard to keep that up there, because that’s your advertising.”

Pivot to new products

As pandemic restrictions continue to loosen, and the need for masks is waning, Henriquez is working to pivot her business. After spending the past year investing more than $150,000 into LittleLadyAHomemade, she has been testing some new ideas.

In the meantime, they’ve been working on Christmas stocking kits and baby items like slings. When mask sales were slowing down last Christmas, the stocking kits took off. Buyers can pick the amount of premade stockings they want, and the kit comes with items to decorate the stocking, like fabric markers.

“People weren’t spending money on masks; they were buying Christmas presents,” Henriquez says. “We sold thousands of stockings.”

They’ve also been experimenting with items from embroidery to reusable paper towels. And they also haven’t ruled out making chicken aprons — aprons to protect from chickens pecking.

“It’s tough,” she says. “You don’t really know what you’re going to make until something starts selling. You can’t know what you’re going to sell without selling some, and getting reviews.”

But because the COVID-19 pandemic was so fluid, Funk said that the business has really been brainstorming and pivoting all along. Originally, they started making the masks with three layers — flannel between two cotton. Three months ago, they moved to making the masks out of muslin.

“I made it on a whim,” Henriquez says. “I bought this stuff for baby blankets, and thought, ‘Wow, these could be really nice masks.’ ”

The lightweight, breathable muslin masks began to sell rapidly, despite the demand for masks declining. Even now, Funk said that they can sell around 300 masks in a weekend.

“Our masks are breathable,” Henriquez says. “The muslin material is very comfortable.”

As mask-wearing becomes less commonplace, Henriquez will continue to determine the next stage of her business. But her drive for business, woven with a bubbly team camaraderie, will make the business adventure all the more worthwhile.

“They call them sewing circles for a reason,” Kibler says. “It really is a community, and it really is a place where we can all have fun together and enjoy it.”

MORE INFO

To see more of Gabby Henriquez’s work, visit her Instagram at @Little_Lady_A_ and her Etsy shop at etsy.com/shop/LittleLadyAHomemade.