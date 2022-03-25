Lancaster Chamber‘s State of the County panel presentations on Thursday tackled topics as diverse as surviving a tight labor market to lack of broadband in the county.

Five experts took the stage of Fulton Theatre to give an audience of about 220 insight into what is driving growth in the county and how the community can navigate the next steps in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are seven takeaways from the event

First, some good news

In his welcome to the group, Jeff Coon, annual fund and foundation director of the Fulton Theatre, announced the theatre had met 98% of its ticket sales goals for this season - and that is with seven shows remaining. It’s about 800 households behind 2018-19 but single-ticket sales are trending higher. It’s a sign that the community is eager to come back together.

Also, the theatre met its campaign goal of $30.5 million, fully funding the building fund and its endowment.

The theatre was generating $15.3 million in revenue during its 2018-19 season; then COVID-19 happened.

“Over the past two years we have relied almost exclusively on this community to sustain us,” Coon said.

He praised Lancaster for its philanthropy, saying it was unique in its generosity. He pointed to the donations to the theatre’s Lifeline Fund, which in addition to the Shuttered Venue grant, helped it survive the pandemic.

As of Aug. 31, 2021, people contributed more than $1.4 million to that fund. That’s about 20% more than would have been contributed during a regular time, Coon said.

No place for hate

Chamber president and CEO Tom Baldrige noted the chamber’s vision statement for its 2022-24 strategic plan has changed to emphasize thriving for all instead of prosperity. Diversity, equity and inclusion has emerged for business not just as a result of the murder of George Floyd but the reality that the demographics of Lancaster County are changing, said Baldrige, who is retiring in June.

“We need to be very intentional about setting up a community that welcomes all and finds ways to engage all in our thriving community,” Baldrige said. The chamber expects to release a study in the next two months about diversity.

Baldrige noted Lancaster’s reputation for taking in refugees and its ability to welcome and integrate refugees and immigrants into the community and workforce.

He said the idea of being known as a place for hate groups is not the image Lancaster wants and is not going to help the broader business climate. The statement was met with applause.

The big squeeze

There are just two industrial properties listed for sale in the county, said Christine Sable of Sable Commercial Real Estate. There were 21 lease listings, but eight of those were under 10,000 square feet and only three lease listings were more than 35,000 square feet. There are few new places under construction and lease costs are up considerably by 10%.

That means it's harder for businesses to expand here, discourages new business from locating in Lancaster and sends local firms to look for space outside the county.

She said it could hurt the local economy if large employers relocate or expand elsewhere.

“We’re seeing a lot of investors, particularly from out of state – New York and New Jersey – coming in, buying up our industrial properties and competing directly with businesses in the area that need that space.”

What recession?

Matt Brennan, a portfolio manager at Fulton Bank, said inflation is at a 40-year high.

Businesses are seeing that in producer prices. He said supply chain backlogs are starting to improve.

As for interest rates, Brennan said the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates because they are so far down compared to inflation. He said seven rate hikes are expected this year. He does not expect to see a recession for 18 to 24 months, if at all.

How to find and keep workers

Scott Fiore of TriStarr Staffing said remote work is here to stay and employers need to be flexible to keep workers. He said young parents that had to teach and work from home were under a tremendous amount of strain.

“Mental health is an issue,” Fiore said. “It’s been a tough couple of years for everybody and let’s remember that when we’re trying to manage those folks.”

Fiore asked if an eight-hour day was necessary and challenged businesses to be more flexible. He encouraged them to evaluate how attractive they are to diverse candidates.

Employees don’t stay forever and it's OK if a resume shows job hopping, something that was considered a sign of a problem employee. Today, Fiore said, young people are changing jobs every one to two years because they have opportunities.

Advertise for jobs instead of listing job qualifications, he said.

“Years ago, job ads were job descriptions,” Fiore said. “You really have to think about an ad as an ad. It really needs to attract that job candidate to you so you can screen.”

Fiore said he hears from candidates all the time that Lancaster needs to be more welcoming.

“I challenge you all to do that,” Fiore said.

Can you hear me now?

Baldrige asked the panel how important broadband was to business in the county. The chamber has advocated increased high-speed broadband access for all residents, because connectivity is critical for businesses, remote workers, and education. It is in the midst of a study of the issue.

Panelists gave examples of access to high-speed internet as a factor in housing sales, business location and development. Access for poor single-parent families, mostly headed by women, can free up time that would be spent traveling to jobs or seeking jobs.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the issue is new to him.

“I’ve been in office two years and my colleagues have been in office six years and we’ve never had anybody say anything about broadband,“ D’Agostino said during the question-and-answer session. “It’s a private sector issue, quite frankly.”

He said the government could be a partner but it wouldn’t lead on it.

Speaking on connection

Vanessa Philbert, CEO of Community Action Partnership, said if there is a lesson from COVID it is that we are interconnected. She said economic vitality belongs to everyone and calls for interconnected solutions.