It took nearly 60 years for Ed and Carol Stoudt to gather their collection of memorabilia at their Adamstown antiques mall and restaurant, then just a few hours to auction it all off Saturday morning.

The highest-selling items of the day were Ed Stoudt’s 1932 Auburn convertible roadster, which sold for $32,500, and a late 19th century Black Forest carved tall case clock, which sold for $18,000, said Ted Wiederseim, owner of Wiederseim Associates, which conducted the sale.

“I think it was very well received,” Wiederseim said of the auction. “A lot of people were very interested in the sale. We had a lot of bidders online, which is where the marketplace is nowadays.”

In-person turnout at Wiederseim Associates in Phoenixville was light, Wiederseim said, though there was a “robust” online presence across three different internet venues. Wiederseim was unsure exactly how many people took part in the auction.

“A lot of people had been to the restaurant and the beer hall and brewery many, many times, and those people were here bidding for sentimental reasons,” he said.

Also among the high-selling items of the day were Ed Stoudt’s partially restored 1937 Ford Woody Wagon, which sold for $9,500, and a circa 1900 German 8-day tall case clock, which sold $2,750.

Other notable items included a $2,300 Vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, a $2,200 rooster carousel mount, a $1,400 Lebanon Beer Company sign, a $1,300 five-piece sterling silver tea service, a $900 massive walnut carved book case and an $800 taxidermy moose head. Wood carved single- and double-seated horse carousel mounts sold for $1,100 each.

Stoudt's Restaurant’s 12-handled brass bar beer tap was purchased by another brewing company for $600. Wiederseim said he could not disclose the name of the brewing company.

A final tally of how much the collection sold for in total won’t likely not be available until Monday, Wiederseim said.

The Stoudts’ private collection was auctioned off after they sold their 18-acre business complex in Adamstown in May, just prior to their move to a horse farm Vermont in June. The family’s former nine-bedroom, Chateuesque-style duplex at 63-65 West Main Street in Adamstown remains for sale, while plans are for Stoudts Brewing Co. to be leased to a new brewer while remaining under the family’s control.

Saturday’s auction was the first live sale Wiederseim Associates has hosted in more than a year, and “it went off like clockwork,” Wiederseim said.

“There weren’t too many glitches,” he said. “I thought it all went well.”