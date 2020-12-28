The sentencing of the third and final criminal defendant in the Worley & Obetz fraud case has been postponed from Tuesday until Feb. 4.

Judith Avilez, formerly the controller of the Manheim-based energy company, pleaded guilty in September to one count of bank fraud. At that time, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl scheduled her sentencing for Tuesday in the Reading federal courthouse.

But last week, Avilez’s attorney William Rush requested a delay to give him more time to prepare, saying he had just that day received a final pre-sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office detailing his client’s actions and background. Rush added that a spike in COVID-19 cases might make the sentencing hearing a health risk for people in attendance.

The federal prosecutor on the case had no objection to a delay. So Schmehl set the new date.

Avilez, 59, of Elizabethtown, admitted helping Worley & Obetz CEO Jeffrey Lyons carry out the final two years of the 15-year, $66.7 million scam, until it was uncovered in May 2018. The company collapsed three weeks later.