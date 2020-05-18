A small, local investment advisory firm and its three principals have been drawn into a years-long dispute between the industry and its federal regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC last week charged Ambassador Advisors, based at 1755 Oregon Pike, and its principals, Bernard I. Bostwick, Robert E. Kauffman and Adrian E. Young, with breaches of fiduciary duty for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of their clients.

The 21-page civil complaint alleges that from August 2014 to December 2018, the firm and its three principals “failed to adequately disclose conflicts of interest,” which surfaced when they selected classes of shares of mutual funds that charged fees while classes without fees were available.

The regulator also alleges Ambassador failed to make an extra disclosure -- to tell clients that there may be less expensive classes of shares in those mutual funds available. Ambassador thereby failed to ensure “best execution” of investment strategies for them, the SEC says.

But Ambassador, in a 5-page reply, says its use of fee-paying funds was offset by a reduction in the advisory fee it charged its clients, so clients weren’t harmed.

It adds that it made every required disclosure, including that there could be a conflict of interest, “in exact compliance with SEC instructions.” That extra disclosure, about the availability of lower-cost share classes, is not required, the firm says.

The underlying issue in the dispute, says Ambassador, is the SEC’s desire to implement the “share class disclosure initiative” by going outside its own rulemaking process.

“The concept that is being pushed forward is not an existing law, has never been mentioned in any rule, and is one in which, presumably, the entire financial industry has been ‘violating’ for decades,” says Ambassador.

“Perhaps more importantly, however, the SEC’s new initiative retroactively penalizes a large percentage of firms in the industry for conduct that no one knew, or even could have known, was ‘unlawful,’” it adds.

Ambassador, which believes it’s among the first small, independent firms to fight the SEC over the issue, says the complaint is retaliation for “our unwillingness to settle the dispute out of court and concede to violating a nonexistent regulatory standard.”

(Two trade organizations, the Financial Services Institute and American Securities Association, as well as the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a legal challenge to the SEC’s position in late April, saying the commission was using “backdoor regulation” to try to eliminate the fees.)

The SEC complaint does not state the total amount of fees generated by Ambassador's alleged misconduct. It only gives three examples, which total $115,000 in allegedly improper fees.

The regulator is asking the court to impose unspecified civil penalties, the refund of the fees and permanent injunctions prohibiting Ambassador and the principals from such behavior in the future.

Ambassador describes itself as a biblically based provider of wealth management and financial strategies. Founded in 1990, it serves more than 3,000 clients (including 2,800 families, plus businesses and organizations), managing nearly $550 million for them. The office has slightly more than 30 employees.

Bostwick, 58, of Lancaster, is Ambassador’s president. Kauffman, 65, of Tampa but formerly of Mount Joy, is Ambassador’s founder and past president. Young, 43, of Lititz, is executive vice president and chief compliance officer.