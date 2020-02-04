Scratch Bakes, which has a retail bake shop and cafe in Ephrata, has expanded to downtown Lancaster.

The new Scratch Bakes at 11 W. Chestnut St. offers a menu of pressed sandwiches, wraps and salads and also carries a variety of coffee drinks. In addition, it features a daily selection of 12 to 15 of its own cupcakes.

With seating for around 40, the new Scratch Bakes is slightly smaller than the Ephrata location which includes the bakery.

Laura Will began Scratch Bakes in 2012 as a cupcake shop in Brickerville. The Ephrata location followed the next year where the menu was expanded beyond cupcakes. The Brickerville location has since closed and Laura’s husband, Jason, now works full-time at the business which has nearly 10 employees.

In Lancaster, Scratch Bakes take retail space in a building whose upper floors were renovated into upscale apartments several years ago by former state Sen. Gibson Armstrong.

Scratch Bakes now open in downtown Lancaster. pic.twitter.com/8kzwEqWVfo — Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) February 4, 2020

