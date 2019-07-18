Scratch Bakes, which has a retail bake shop in downtown Ephrata, will be opening one in downtown Lancaster.
Construction is beginning on the new shop at 11 W. Chestnut St., a retail space in a building whose upper floors were renovated into upscale apartments several years ago by former state Sen. Gibson Armstrong.
With seating for around 40, the new Scratch Bakes will be about half the size of the one in downtown Ephrata. The cafe in downtown Lancaster will have the same menu as the one in Ephrata, featuring salads, sandwiches and wraps as well as cupcakes.
Scratch Bakes owner Laura Will expects the new cafe to open in the winter.
Scratch Bakes began as a Brickerville cupcake shop in 2012. The Ephrata location followed the next year where the menu was expanded beyond cupcakes. The Brickerville location has since closed.