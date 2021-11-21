It seemed like Lancaster County employers had already done everything imaginable to make their workplaces more enticing to prospective new hires.

But this Christmas shopping season is demonstrating that stores, fulfillment centers and package-delivery terminals still have a few tricks up their sleeve.

“We’re seeing things we’ve never seen before,” said Bruce Fry, general manager at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East.

The worst labor shortage in memory has gripped the local -- and national -- economy for more than a year, despite numerous efforts by employers to woo potential workers off the sidelines.

Now, with the retail sector’s busiest two months of the year underway, already short-handed employers need even more workers.

So this fall, here and across the country, employers are rolling out a new wave of pay hikes, sign-on bonuses and referral bonuses. At the same time, some employers are launching new incentives to retain existing staff.

“That’s what the market is dictating now,” said Blake Dudek, president and chief operating officer of the Jay Group, whose biggest business is e-commerce fulfillment for its corporate clients. “It’s a pretty expensive proposition.”

“There’s a bidding war for employees,” said Howard Rhinier, secretary-treasurer and principal officer for Teamsters Local 771, which represents hourly workers at United Parcel Service’s East Petersburg terminal.

Time will tell how successful these efforts will be, though the fact that the new need comes atop an existing deficit is less than ideal.

Several employers said the Christmas season labor shortage is worse than a year ago, with prospective workers spooked by the delta variant of COVID-19 or disinterested in dealing with an increasingly combative public or turned off from work for some other reason.

“I would imagine that employers are going to struggle to find the level of help they need,” said Val Hatfield of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

That means consumers should not be surprised if packages arrive slower than normal or if stores have fewer clerks, less inventory or shorter hours than usual.

Money talks

The most common strategy late last year and earlier this year was to raise pay, a tactic that made a $15 minimum hourly rate commonplace.

And that’s still the most popular way to try to make a workplace’s jobs more attractive, judging from the actions of employers here and nationwide.

UPS, for instance, bumped its starting rate for part-time work at the East Petersburg terminal from $14.50 to $23.00 earlier this year, Rhinier said.

The company also began paying $200 to employees who recruited part-timers and started raffles where the employees who made referrals can win prizes such as grills and televisions, he said.

In addition, the local terminal has become more tolerant of behaviors, such as sloppy appearance or arriving late to work, that would have meant dismissal in the past, according to Rhinier.

“They won’t get rid of anybody. They look the other way on things they never would overlooked before,” he said.

UPS wants to add 200 to 300 seasonal union jobs to the 450-500 year-round union jobs here, Rhinier said.

Amazon, with a delivery station outside Elizabethtown in West Donegal Township, this fall introduced sign-on bonuses for seasonal employees; the highest is $3,000.

The station hopes to add 400 seasonal employees to its year-round force of 300, spokesman Steve Kelly said. That’s roughly double its number of seasonal hires last year. (This figure excludes drivers; they’re hired by independent contractors.)

Lancaster-based Jay Group bumped its “peak pay” (the hourly rate paid during its busiest weeks) for seasonal and year-round employees by 15% to 20%, Dudek said. It also boosted its sign-on and referral bonuses.

Jay Group’s e-commerce business has 425 employees year-round. It aims to add 60 for the holiday season, a figure that was reduced by 10 thanks to an investment of $500,000 to $600,000 in semi-automation equipment earlier this year.

Walmart, with three stores here employing 900 people, gave employees in key departments a raise of at least $1 an hour this fall. Walmart declined to disclose its number of seasonal hires here.

Nordstrom, with an e-commerce fulfillment center in Elizabethtown, boosted its sign-on bonus from a maximum of $300 to a maximum of $2,500. It declined to disclose the size of its local workforce or the number of seasonal hires it hopes to attract.

Trim the process

If a potential hire shows interest in a job, some employers are seeing the benefit of making the application process as simple and quick as possible, and the hiring criteria as relevant as possible.

For instance, UPS has streamlined its process so much that candidates for certain positions can get conditional job offers in as little as 10 minutes, according to a recent Wall Street Journal story.

CVS, the largest drug-store chain in the county, no longer requires college graduates to submit their grade-point averages and no longer requires a high-school diploma (or the equivalent) for entry-level jobs.

Best Buy, with a store in Red Rose Commons, is allowing applicants to submit a video for a first-round interview, rather than physically attend the interview, The New York Times has reported.

And if a job candidate has the requisite skills, retailers are learning to not reject a candidate just because he or she has limited availability.

“I talked to one store manager a month or so ago, and she told me, ‘If somebody comes in and can only give me one day a week, I’ll take it,’” Fry said.

Not all new incentives are geared to attracting seasonal help, though. Employee retention is getting extra attention too.

Walmart, for instance, began to pay the full cost of tuition and books for part-time and full-time employees who want to attend college. Jay Group began a 401(k) program and made new hires eligible for employee benefits sooner.

Making do

While trying to make their businesses more appealing workplaces, many retailers still find themselves understaffed, which can affect both shoppers and the workers that the stores do have.

Retailers have responded in various ways to get the essential work done despite the current challenging circumstances, Fry said.

“We have a lot of stores where I see employees coming in at 6:30 or 7 in the morning just to stock shelves, because they don’t have enough employees to do it during the day,” he observed.

National and regional chains, he continued, “are moving people around from one store to another store to help out. We’ve had (employees( come in from two, three hours away just to help operate the store,” Fry said.

Mall management is being flexible too.

If a store finds itself too shorthanded to operate for a full day, and needs to open late or close early because of that, Fry said, “We treat (the store) with grace. … Coming down with a heavy stick is something that doesn’t do any of us any good.”