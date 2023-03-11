Everence Federal Credit Union, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has hired Scott Tryon as assistant vice president and business development officer. He focuses on serving businesses with lending, lines of credit, business deposit accounts, commercial real estate and equipment financing.

Before joining Everence, Tryon worked as vice president of business banking and as a commercial relationship manager at various local organizations for more than 15 years.

Everence helps individuals, organizations and congregations integrate faith and values with finances through a national team of financial professionals. Everence offers banking, insurance and financial services with community benefits and stewardship education.

