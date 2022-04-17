Necessity was the mother of innovation for five Lancaster County small businesses that found ways to survive and even thrive during the economic upheavals brought by the pandemic.

From a florist who began serenading customers, a cookie maker who responded to lockdown-inspired pickup orders by going big into online sales, and a school garden program that managed to keep growing when schools closed, the SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon 2022 Small Business award winners exercised creativity.

“They all had to figure out a way to pivot to survive,” said Catherine Bonser, who chairs the local SCORE chapter. “They were just successful in their ability to pivot, and in their ingenuity to be able to think about things differently and adapt to the environment.”

SCORE, which offers free mentoring services and business workshops for entrepreneurs and small businesses, will honor five of its top clients Thursday during an annual awards luncheon that returns after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year, the five awardees are Taylor Chip Cookie Co., Bixler’s Blooms, Edible Classroom, Fontana Candles and Lancaster Law Group.

The awardees include nonprofit, manufacturing and professional services, and represent organizations that are solo endeavors, operate with a handful of employees, or employ more than 60 across two locations. Yet they’ve all leaned on timely business advice from volunteer SCORE mentors who have helped them achieve milestones that have made them worthy of the group’s annual award.

If You Go What: The SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon 2022 Small Business Awards Luncheon When: 11:30 a.m., Thursday April 21 Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster Cost: $50 Registration: Online at www.lancaster.score.org.

“They became award winners because of their passion and determination to pursue their dreams,” said Bonser, a retired management executive who spent 28 years with Kodak and became a SCORE volunteer in 2018. “They really are quite representative of the mix of entrepreneurs that we see.”

Taylor Chip Cookie Co.: ‘There was no competition’

By being ready with an online sales push or responding quickly to the pandemic-inspired demand for home deliveries, Taylor Chip Cookie Co. was able to grow quickly.

Started by Doug and Sara Taylor in August 2018, Taylor Chip sold cookies from a stand at Lancaster Marketplace, a vendor market that operated for a time at the Walmart-anchored Hawthorne Center in Manheim Township. The Taylors, who worked to perfect a cookie recipe as part of date nights, sold them to local customers after opening a stand in August 2018. Their website was set up to also receive online orders, but they had only 12 for all of 2019.

Yet in the first week after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered businesses to close in March 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the website got 20 orders, enough for the Taylors to make a big push into online sales, which got a big boost from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who gave them a plug at the beginning of the pandemic after unboxing some Taylor Chip cookies on his YouTube channel.

“Everyone was unsure what was happening. Everybody was staying home and all businesses were backing down. I saw that and thought, ‘There’s no competition,’ ” Doug Taylor said. “I just thought we should grow as quickly as we can.”

Coupling those early online sales with some savvy social media marketing, Taylor Chip recorded $800,000 in sales in 2020, saw a 350% sales increase in 2021, and now hopes to increase by at least 400% this year. The dramatic growth has been driven by shipped orders which now comprise roughly 70% of sales.

The company now has 60 employees, two local retail stores, and is planning a creamery in West Hempfield Township that is meant to be a hub for its operations. It is slated to open in late summer 2023.

“They have taken what is basically a commodity business – baking, producing and selling cookies – and have created the fastest growing, saleswise, startup business I have ever seen in the last 25 years of working with SCORE clients,” said Lou Davenport, a retired Armstrong executive who has been one of the Taylor’s SCORE mentors.

Fontana Candles: ‘The perfect storm’

For Fontana Candles, its burst of online ordering came after making the decision to stop trying to compete with other candle sellers at local events and take its products to a wider audience.

“We really decided at the end of 2019 to stop relying on income from makers markets and craft shows, local pop-ups, and focus on direct-to-consumer and e-commerce through website,” said Katie Roering, who started the business with her husband, Eric.

A big part of their pitch to a wider audience was their determination to remove any potentially toxic substances and make their candles from beeswax and coconut oil. The Roerings had their candle ingredients reviewed by MADE SAFE, a third-party certifier that gave them its seal of approval.

When the pandemic hit, the decision to emphasize nontoxic ingredients and focus on online sales paid off.

“For consumers looking for healthy alternatives, wellness and relaxation, it created the perfect storm for us, and our company boomed during the pandemic,” Katie Roering said.

The steps helped the company’s sales jump from $40,000 in 2019 to more than $600,000 in 2021, while putting them on track to hit the $1 million mark this year. They now have a manufacturing plant in Manheim Township where four full-time employees work alongside several part timers.

As they continue to promote their candles through social media, the Roerings are focused on adding new products also made without toxic ingredients, while continuing to focus social media efforts on detailing the benefits of their product ingredients.

We are an educational company in that our focus needs to be on educating consumers on why our candle is better,” Eric Roering said.

Lancaster Law Group: Family-friendly workplace

For Lancaster Law Group, the forced flexibility of work-from-home requirements during parts of the pandemic dovetailed with the owners ongoing commitment to having a family-friendly office.

“I don’t want members of our team to say we can’t have kids for two years because I can’t afford that time off,” said Joseph McMahon, who owns the nine-person law practice with Shawnee Burton.

With the help of SCORE mentor Jerry Glenn, Lancaster Law Group has worked to streamline its business practices and financial systems, a common area of expertise offered to entrepreneurs and other small firms for whom organization management isn’t second nature.

“We’re lawyers; we weren’t born businesspeople. (Glenn) really helped us kind of tighten up our shop and to run the business like a business,” McMahon said.

Edible Classrooms: Growing stronger

The early pandemic closure of schools and the ban on public gatherings such as weddings robbed Edible Classrooms its chief clients. But the company still found ways to tend to its ventures during the pandemic.

For Grace Julian and Beth Horst, pandemic school closures meant the schools where they held gardening programs for Edible Classrooms were no longer in session. But they were able to keep the gardens active and use them to distribute food to the neighborhood, helped by federal pandemic assistance available to a variety of businesses during the pandemic, including nonprofits like theirs.

Julian said SCORE helped them apply for and receive some federal assistance that helped them stay viable during the pandemic. They were assisted by their longtime SCORE mentor Bob Thomas, the former president of Tabor Community Services, who Julian says constantly encouraged them to keep talking about their program.

“Something he has told us numerous times is, ‘You just never know where your conversation will lead,’ ” Julian said. “That encouragement that comes from someone who has been there and done that is extremely helpful.”

Bixler Blooms: Blossoming success

For Bixler Blooms, the mass cancellation of weddings in 2020 left owner Marla Bixler with little to do, but also less to worry about because hers is a one-person operation based out of her garage.

“When the shutdown happened, I just closed my garage door. I didn’t have to worry about employees and overhead and how I’m going to pay a lease on a building,” Bixler said.

But instead of just waiting for events to be rescheduled, Bixler began selling flowers at a roadside stand and started offering Blooms and Tunes, a flower delivery during which she sings a musical selection and records the results for the sender. She also started making paper flowers and selling online.

With weddings and other flowerworthy events now back on, Bixler has kept doing paper flowers and even revived Blooms and Tunes for Mother’s Day flower deliveries.

“It’s a creative idea, and it enables me to use both gifts to bless somebody else. It is unique. If I’m kind of known for that, it sets me apart as a florist. I’m all about finding a niche, a need, and filling it,” Bixler said.