Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development has been awarded $3 million redevelopment grant towards a $10 million project to build at new three-story wing at its facility in East Hempfield Township.

The addition will house an expanded physical therapy treatment area and administrative offices. The $10 million project will also extensively renovate current office space to create new treatment areas for behavioral health and physical and occupational therapy. The project would add 10 jobs and the new facility is tentatively planned to open in 2024, according to the grant application.

The grant is one of 11 Lancaster County awards in the most recent round of announcements from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

The grant came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled about $33.7 million.

The other awardees this round include $11 million for site work at North Greenfield in East Lampeter Township; $3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a municipal services complex; $5 million to build the East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame in Warwick Township; $3 million for Warwick Township’s Compass Mill Complex Restoration; $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to upgrade its anatomy classroom and cadaver lab; $1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver; $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative; $1.3 million towards revitalization of the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, the Grubb Mansion, in Rapho Township, and $1.5 million for expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township.