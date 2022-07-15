Fraudsters attempting to scam Pennsylvania businesses out of sensitive financial information are sending fake letters that appear to be from the state Department of Revenue.

The initial report of the scam came from the Allentown area, but department officials are concerned that it may be a statewide effort, according to Jeffrey A. Johnson, the department’s communications director, in an email exchange with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Understanding the scam

The goal is to make the recipient of the letter believe they are being investigated by the Department of Revenue for an “alleged violation of delinquent sales tax liability,” according to a news release from the department. The letter also threatens financial penalties. Further, the letter includes contact information for a “Resolution Officer” and urges the business owner to provide accounting records.

Providing this information allows access to sensitive information such as bank account numbers and other financial data that could be used to make unauthorized transactions, request fraudulent tax refunds and even apply for loans.

Although the letter has the department’s name and logo, it also has suspicious and inaccurate details.

Detecting the scam

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

— The letter does not include a return address. A notice from the Department of Revenue will always include an official department return address.

— The letter addresses the recipient as “Dear Business Owner.” When the department attempts to contact a business through a notice in the mail, the notice typically has the business owner’s or business’ name.

— The letter is sent by the “Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Tax Investigation & Enforcement Unit” and claims the business is “under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Revenue and Cash Disbursement Unit.” While the department does conduct criminal tax investigations and tax enforcement, the units listed on the letter are phony.

— The letter claims that the business has not registered as an “entity with the Pennsylvania Department of State and The Sales and Use Tax Division.” Established businesses in Pennsylvania likely already registered with the Department of State and have registered for a sales tax license by completing the Department of Revenue’s PA Online Business Entity Registration (PA-100).

Avoiding the scam

Tips to safeguard against this scam:

— Ensure you are speaking with legitimate representatives of the department: This scam uses the Department of Revenue’s name and logo to pose as a government entity. If you have any doubt at all about the legitimacy of a notice from the department, you should contact a department representative by using the Online Customer Service Center at revenue-pa.custhelp.com. This allows you to submit a question through a secure process that is very similar to sending an email.

— Examine the letter: The counterfeit letter uses vague language to cast a wide net to lure in as many victims as possible. Examine it for identifying information that can be verified. Look for blatant factual errors and other inconsistencies. If the notice is unexpected and demands immediate action, take a moment and verify its legitimacy.

— Conduct research online: Use the information in the letter, such as a name, address or telephone number, to conduct a search online. The department’s website, revenue.pa.gov, is the best source to verify information. If you are concerned about a potentially fraudulent notice, please visit the department’s Verifying contact by the Department of Revenue webpage at revenue.pa.gov for legitimate phone numbers and contact information.