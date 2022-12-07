Saxton & Stump will acquire the Lancaster law firm Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord as of Jan. 1.

The move is a part of Saxton & Stump’s strategic plan to deepen the resources available to current and potential clients. Saxton & Stump gains six attorneys in education law and public finance.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

All six attorneys from KKLL will join Saxton & Stump in its Lancaster office. Saxton & Stump has 95 attorneys and a total staff of 170 spread through five offices, four in Pennsylvania and one in South Carolina.

Four KKLL attorneys will join as shareholders while another attorney will join as senior counsel and another as associate. Two experienced paralegals from KKLL will also join Saxton & Stump.

The KKLL attorneys will provide public sector services including sophisticated litigation, trusts and estates, labor and employment, and corporate services to private sector businesses and individuals.

“It is a great cultural fit for both firms – each new team member will have an impact in many of our key practice areas, and we’re looking forward to adding services for the education sector and public finance clients,” Saxton & Stump CEO James W. Saxton said in a news release.

Saxton & Stump was named the fastest growing law firm in Pennsylvania by The Legal Intelligencer, having added 53 professionals in 2021, including 22 attorneys. Saxon & Stump said it anticipates further growth in 2023, including expanding the firm’s Philadelphia office, as previously announced.

The attorneys joining Saxton & Stump are:

Jason T. Confair will be a shareholder and member of the commercial litigation and the business, corporate and tax groups. Confair was the managing partner at KKLL.

Jeffrey D. Litts will be a shareholder and member of the education, commercial litigation and labor and employment groups.

Rhonda F. Lord will be a shareholder and member of the trusts and estates, education and public finance groups.

Benjamin L. Pratt will be a shareholder and member of the education, labor and employment and construction groups.

Kay Mercein Mann will join as senior counsel and member of the Investigations and criminal defense, Title IX and education groups.

Also joining the firm is associate attorney Jacob Broadway and paralegals Rachel Boos and Kristi Ober.