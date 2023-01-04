Because of declining usage, Santander US has announced plans to close two of its five Lancaster County locations in March.

Going dark March 16 will be the Quarryville branch at 355 W. Fifth St., which will have its deposits transferred to the Lancaster city branch at 100 E. King St. The branch in the Shoppes at Kissel Village at 986 Lititz Pike will close March 26 and its deposits will be transferred to the Manheim Township branch at 1677 Oregon Pike.

The closures in Lancaster County are among 13 branches Santander is closing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which includes branches in Cumberland and York counties.

“Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a statement late last month announcing the closures. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

Boston-based Santander is the U.S. subsidiary of Spain-based Banco Santander which gained its Lancaster County branches when it acquired Sovereign Bank in 2008, giving it 13 locations here.

Santander, which also closed two local branches in 2021, is among a number of banks that have reduced their branch systems in the county in recent years as consumers shift to online banking. Among the others to do so are Wells Fargo, Fulton, Orrstown, PNC, Citizens and Northwest banks.