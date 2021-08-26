Santander Bank has announced plans to close two of its seven Lancaster County locations on Nov. 19 due to declining usage.

Going dark will be branches at 820 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, next to Advance Auto Parts, and 3060 Industry Drive, near Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. Santander is the county’s 13th largest bank, holding 2.3% of all bank deposits in the county, according to federal statistics.

Santander joins a number of banks that have reduced their branch systems in the county in recent years as consumers shift to online banking. Among the others to do so are Fulton, Orrstown, PNC, Citizens and Northwest banks.