One of Lancaster County’s most prominent businesspeople is headed for a showdown with Lancaster city’s Historical Commission before City Council.

Sam Lombardo wants City Council to reject the commission’s recommendation — something it has done only three times in the last 15 years — and allow him to demolish a blighted row home at 227 W. James St. The demolition is part of a $5 million expansion of Lombardo’s Restaurant, the Harrisburg Avenue eatery which his family opened in 1946 and he took over in 2019.

The commission, which advises council on all construction and demolition projects in the city’s heritage conservation district, says demolishing the circa 1800s house would be a detriment to the neighborhood.

“I’m a bootstrapping Lancastrian who has done many good things for this city and intends to continue to do it. To pay a prohibitive price to keep a building that’s unsafe, I’m sorry. I’m requesting that council allow us to put a little pocket park in there to enhance the neighborhood instead of looking at that eyesight,” Lombardo said.

With his wife, Dena, Lombardo has donated nearly $10 million to Millersville University and $5 million to Franklin & Marshall College. He is chairman emeritus of Benecon Group, the Manheim Township-based insurance agency, benefits administrator and consulting firm he founded in 1991. He sold a majority stake in the firm to a private equity firm in December 2020. He grew up in Lancaster city.

Lombardo planned to break ground this month on the expansion. The Historical Commission has endorsed the rest of the project, including partial demolition of rear additions to 227 W. James St., which were added in later years.

Lombardo is still in the process of getting approval from the city planning commission for the restaurant expansion project, which he has said is more than a business proposition because of his family connection. He spent more than $2 million renovating the restaurant after taking over in 2019.

Joel Callihan, chief financial officer of Immobili Commerciali, Lombardo’s development company, did not return a call seeking comment.

City Council is set to vote on the demolition request during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., in downtown Lancaster.

Last Monday, the city’s community planning committee reviewed the Historical Commission’s recommendation. Lombardo pushed back on the commission’s recommendation, and shared new ideas about reusing the space, with involvement from neighbors.

Community impact

He’s also been working with neighbors to ensure that the demolition and the larger renovation benefits the community. Lombardo said he hosted neighbors at his restaurant recently and discussed plans for a community garden where the house currently stands. He said he would also consider issuing permits to neighbors so they could park at the restaurant when it is closed. Lombardo says he’s not demolishing the house for more parking, but part of the new lot uses its backyard.

He also denied that he let the building fall into disrepair. When the Historical Commission recommended against demolition, member John Spidaliere said a realtor told him that Lombardo purchased a habitable building and allowed it to deteriorate. Historical Commission Vice Chairman Steve Funk told the community planning committee Monday night a building in the historic district can’t be demolished due to neglect caused by the owner.

Lombardo said the building was in poor shape when he purchased it in 2018. He had to remove the walls because they had extensive mold, and the exterior brick walls were bending outward after the previous owner improperly fixed them with cement instead of grout. Getting the building back into habitable shape would cost an estimated $650,000, according to contractors he hired.

“I’m not blaming this gentleman, he came in uninformed. He’s not prepared to talk about what’s really happening on that site,” Lombardo said.

He said he knows the building well because he personally knew the owner, who has since died.

Misty Bencak, whose grandmother owned the home until 2017, told LNP | LancasterOnline in May that the building was in poor condition prior to Lombardo becoming the owner.

“It’s sad that it got to that condition, but I don’t see any reason why they should keep a building standing that has no chance of ever being inhabited,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline.

“She could tell you the condition of that building — not innuendo but facts. She lived it, she was there,” Lombardo said.

Demolition standards Lancaster city’s Historical Commission provides public oversight of demolition, as well as new construction and additions, within the city’s Heritage Conservation District. Its responsibilities are laid out in the ordinance that created the district in 1999. It makes nonbinding recommendations to City Council. Under certain conditions, it can recommend demolition of historic buildings located inside the district – when the demolition supports the preservation of larger, more important historic building, or if there is a new structure that would compensate for the loss of the building. The ordinance prohibits “demolition by neglect” as a reason for tear down – meaning an owner cannot demolish a building because they failed to keep it in good repair.

New information

Funk said involving neighbors in the garden and issuing parking permits are potential community benefits that could affect the Historic Commission’s vote, but it was the first he had heard of them. He suggested that Lombardo withdraw the current application so it could be heard again by the historical commission with the new information.

“These are all new things that the commission was not given,” Funk said.

City Council cannot send the request back to the Historical Commission, under city ordinances. It must vote on the request. If it’s denied, Lombardo could reapply, or argue to City Council that demolition would create a financial hardship.

However, Funk defended the Historic Commission’s recommendation. Demolishing the building, Funk said, would be detrimental to the density and character of the heritage conservation district.

Funk said the Historic Commission’s responsibility is to protect historic properties and apply the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

“With all due respect to Mr. Lombardo, (his) family history is irrelevant to this question,” he said. “There’s nothing in the Secretary of the Interior’s standards or the city’s design guidelines that instructs us to consider the applicant’s family history or their commitment to the city,” Funk said.

In the last 15 years there were only three times when City Council rejected the Historical Commission’s recommendation on a project:

— In 2014, City Council voted to demolish an apartment building at 424 N. Queen St. to make way for a new parking garage, against the Historical Commission’s recommendation.

— In 2019, City Council approved a roof deck at 38 E. Walnut St. which the Historical Commission opposed, though they were both in favor of the overall renovation of the property.

— In 2019, City Council voted to approve the Christian Street Parking Garage, which the Historical Commission opposed because of a brightly colored art installation which will hang on its facade. The garage was opened to the public last year. In March, the Lancaster Parking Authority awarded a $1.36 million contract to create and install the art.

Restoring row home would be ‘net loss,’ architect says

Contractors have estimated that returning 227 W. James St. to a habitable condition would cost $650,000 or more.

The building, which was originally constructed in the late 1800s and was later added on to, has bowing brick walls and deteriorated wood beams, according to contractors hired by owner Sam Lombardo, who is expanding his nearby Lombardo’s Restaurant and wants to demolish the row house as part of that project.

The details are among documents Lombardo submitted to the Lancaster city Historical Commission in an effort to get commissioners to recommend that 227 W. James be demolished. The Historical Commission decided against that recommendation, but its decisions are nonbinding, which prompted Lombardo to ask City Council to approve the demolition despite the commissioners’ reservations.

“The fire department put an ‘X’ on that building. If it catches fire, they won’t even go into it. They would hose it down from the outside, but they’re not going to jeopardize their officers or employees to go into that building,” Lombardo recently told City Council’s community planning committee.

RLPS Architects, which is overseeing the restaurant expansion, noted that four surrounding homes have already been demolished, and 227 W. James is not architecturally unique. RLPS hired outside firms to assess the building’s structure and estimate the cost of repairs.

A structural engineer said extensive sections of brick would have to be replaced. Two contractors submitted estimates for renovations. They totaled $647,500 and $675,000.

“Reuse of the building would require complete reconstruction of the interior and exterior, and results in a net loss for the owner,” the architect wrote in a submission to the Historical Commission.

Lombardo’s development company purchased the house for $185,000 in 2018. It said it stripped the interior of the building down to the brick walls because there was extensive mold inside. RLPS said that revealed the full extent of the deterioration.