Sales from Fine Wine & Spirits stores in Lancaster County dipped in the most recent fiscal year but were still well above levels from before the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report shows.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, the 20 stores in Lancaster County registered $78.4 million in sales, down 1.5% from the previous year. Nevertheless, the most recent annual sales figures are still 11.5% higher than 2018-19, the last full sales year before the pandemic.

For Lancaster County’s Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores, the pandemic created a sales seesaw after stores were closed for a month and a half in spring 2020 and then rebounded strongly. For fiscal year 2019-20, total retail sales slumped to $62.3 million at Lancaster County stores – a drop of 11.2% from the previous year – before surging 28% the next year to $79.5 million.

For the most recent fiscal year, sales in adjacent counties all rose slightly, with York up 1.7%, Berks up 2.75%; Chester up 5%; Dauphin up 2.2% and Lebanon up 0.7%.

The PLCB’s published figures on individual county sales include those to retail customers – which account for 75% of sales – as well as ones to restaurants, bars and other liquor license holders, which comprise 25%.

The overall sales decline at Lancaster County stores is reflective of the decline across the state for total sales to retail customers, which decreased 3.4% in the most recent fiscal year, dropping from $2.2 billion to $2.12 billion. Those figures exclude sales to liquor license holders.

“The change illustrates a return to ‘near normal’ pre-pandemic purchasing patterns,” the annual report says.

In Lancaster County, a portion of the total annual sales decline could be attributed to the month-long closure for renovations of stores in Lancaster city and Ephrata. The year-to-year sales decline at those two stores alone amounted to $640 million, more than half the $1.2 million countywide sales decline.

Buying habits detailed

Released in October, the PLCB’s annual report offers insight into buying habits and preferences of customers statewide as well as in each county. The report details top-selling products, busiest stores and most popular products while offering a county-by-county breakdown of most popular product categories.

Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey were once again the top selling single item statewide with more than 4.6 million 50-milliliter bottles purchased at 588 state-owned liquor stores. Mini bottles of New Amsterdam Vodka were the second-highest seller, with 1.6 million sold.

Third on the list of top selling items statewide were large bottles of Tito’s Handmade Vodka which generated $50 million – the most for any single item – through the sale of more than 1.4 million of the 1.75-liter bottles. The 1-liter and 750 milliliter bottles of Tito’s Handmade Vodka ranked fourth and fifth with each selling around 1.3 million bottles.

La Marca Prosecco, an Italian sparkling wine, was the top selling wine, generating $11.7 million through the sale of 778,000 bottles. Other top selling wines were Cavit Pinot Grigio, Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay, Apothic Red Winemakers Blend and Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay.

The PLCB’s annual report doesn’t break out top selling items by county, although it does give top category designations by county. Lancaster County was among 52 counties where unflavored vodka was the top seller. In the other 15 counties – mostly in the center of the state – American whiskey was the top selling category.

Lancaster County was one of 34 counties where the top selling wine category was California cabernet sauvignon. In 24 counties – mostly in the center and northern parts of the state – box red wine was the top seller. Beverage wine was preferred in three counties – Greene, Cambria and Northumberland – and California chardonnay was favored in Chester, Adams, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.

The busiest retail store in Lancaster County was the Fine Wine & Good Spirts at 1565 Fruitville Pike in The Shoppes at Belmont, which registered $12.7 million in sales. The second busiest was the Lititz store at 1036 Lititz Pike in The Shoppes at Kissel Village which made $9 million in sales. The Lancaster County store with the lowest sales amount was the Gap store at 5360 Lincoln Highway in the Village at Gap shopping center which had $1.2 million in sales.