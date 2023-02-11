Brubaker Connaughton Goss & Lucarelli LLC (BCGL) is pleased to announce that attorney Ryan C. Givens has been promoted to partner in the firm.

Givens, who joined BCGL in 2019, is a member of the firm’s business and financial services departments and focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, entity formation and governance, and contract preparation and analysis.

“During his time at BCGL, Ryan has proven that he is a great asset to our clients. He has a tremendous ability to simplify and navigate the complex issues faced by businesses in a volatile environment,” Rory O. Connaughton, managing member, said. “His ambition, diligence, and dedication to clients is unparalleled, and we are very excited to welcome Ryan as a partner.”

