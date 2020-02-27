Rutter’s is returning to Manheim Township’s zoning board with a downsized store proposal for the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill site on Oregon Pike.

York-based Rutter’s, which saw its original request unanimously rejected by the zoners in December, is coming back with a number of adjustments.

About 200 residents attended the Dec. 2 hearing, many of them applauding the board following its vote. The board will take up the revised plan in April.

The convenience-store chain now wants to build a store that’s 18% smaller than it first proposed, though still almost double what’s allowed.

The new proposal also eliminates four diesel-fuel islands, which some of the 200-plus residents attending the December meeting had derided as a “truck stop.”

Manheim Township’s Zoning Hearing Board will hear Rutter’s request at its meeting on Monday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Manheim Township Public Library.

The 5.1-acre site, comprises the former Stauffers site at 1850 Oregon Pike and the former Roseville Tavern site at 1860 Oregon Pike, is zoned B-2, a business designation.

The location would be Rutter’s fifth store in Lancaster County. The location is between a Sheetz (about a half-mile south) and a Turkey Hill (about a mile north).

Seeking 4 variances

In its Feb. 7 filing, Rutter’s said its proposal “would actually improve the overall characteristic of the neighborhood. The existing buildings are vacant and in disrepair. ...

“The proposed design will remove these existing buildings, clean up the site and provide a much more aesthetically pleasing property.”

The filing shows Rutter’s is seeking tweaked versions of four of the seven variances it pursued unsuccessfully last fall — for store size, canopy height, driveway width and sidewalk width.

The company no longer is seeking variances to have fewer than the required parking spaces, to allow employees to park behind and beside the store, and to have less landscaping than required.

Details of zoning request

Here are the four variances that Rutter’s is seeking, compared to what zoning allows.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Convenience stores in the B-2 district are capped at 4,000 square feet. Rutter’s now wants its store to be 7,600 square feet, notably smaller than the 9,300 square feet it sought last fall.

Rutter’s points out that the Stauffers store, which closed in June 2018, and the tavern, which closed in November 2017, comprise a combined 28,000 square feet of buildings.

• Canopies over fuel pumps are capped at 10 feet tall. Rutter’s now wants to have one canopy of almost 20 feet; a second canopy over the diesel pumps has been eliminated since the diesel pumps have been.

• Driveways can be up to 35 feet wide. Rutter’s wants to have one driveway with 45-foot width. Last fall, Rutter’s intended to have 40-foot-wide and 50-foot-wide driveways.

• Sidewalks must be 10 feet wide. Rutter’s wants to have five-foot-wide sidewalks, saying that width will match the width of sideways at neighboring properties.

No comment from zoners

David Wood, chairman of the township Zoning Hearing Board, declined to comment on Rutter’s new petition prior to the April hearing.

He did say, “We’re prepared to hear the hardship requests from (Rutter’s) as well as the concerns of the community.”

Board Vice Chairman Matt Wolf also declined to comment.

Rutter’s spokesman Sue-Lee Miller and attorney Shane Rohrbaugh could not be reached for comment.

Rutter’s has 77 stores in three states. In Lancaster County, its stores are in Leola, Marietta, Mountville and Strasburg.