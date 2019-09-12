The Ruby Tuesday in the Shops at Rockvale closed suddenly earlier this month.
The restaurant along Route 30 at the eastern edge of the outlet center was among more than a dozen locations the restaurant chain closed this month.
“While it is never an easy decision to close restaurants, the closures are a necessary step as we focus on executing on our long-term growth strategy and building a stronger business for the future,” the company said.
Under NRD Capital, the private equity firm that bought the restaurant chain in 2017, Ruby Tuesday has closed around 80 locations.
It now has 460 locations, including two others in Lancaster County — on in the Manor Shopping Center and another along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.
A decade ago, Ruby Tuesday operated nearly 950 restaurants.