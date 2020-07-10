The Ruby Tuesday along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township is permanently closed.

The restaurant at 2002 Fruitville Pike is no longer listed on the chain’s website, its phone number isn’t in service, and a sign on the door says “This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you."

A company spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether the closure was permanent, but an employee at the Ruby Tuesday in Lancaster Township said it was.

The 200-seat restaurant, which opened in 1994, was one of the earliest tenants for Hawthorne Centre, which is now anchored by Walmart. The restaurant’s closing leaves the Ruby Tuesday in Manor shopping center as the only Lancaster County restaurant for the chain that last September closed its restaurant in the Shops at Rockvale.