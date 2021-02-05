The replacement of a 91-year-old concrete bridge on Anderson Ferry Road, which connects Marietta to Mount Joy, will begin Monday, Feb. 15, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The 50-foot-long, single-span bridge is in poor condition, according to PennDOT.

The seven-month project will require PennDOT to close the road (Route 772), necessitating a detour using Colebrook Road, Donegal Springs Road, Angle Street and Main Street (Route 230). The new bridge is scheduled to open by Sept. 7.

This East Donegal Township bridge is the second of two bridges over Donegal Creek to be replaced for PennDOT by Susquehanna Valley Construction of New Cumberland under a $2.9 million contract. PennDOT last year hired the firm replace a Mount Joy Township bridge on Route 230.