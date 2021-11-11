Under a new program, Royer’s Flowers & Gifts is donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of arrangements featuring plush animals, including Kitten in a Basket and Puppy in a Basket, to area animal shelter and rescue efforts.

For the first awards, family-owned Royer’s has sent $100 checks to 10 area animal organizations, including three local ones: Humane Pennsylvania, serving Berks and Lancaster counties; 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue in Elizabethtown; and Columbia Animal Shelter.

“On behalf of the Royer’s Flowers & Gifts family, please accept this gift in support of the love and care your organization provides to animals,” wrote Tom Royer, president and CEO of Royer’s, in a letter accompanying each donation.

The Kitten in a Basket and Puppy in a Basket arrangements are available year-round.

Lebanon-based Royer’s operates 15 stores in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.