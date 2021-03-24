Two years after Sears closed its anchor store at Park City, something very different is opening in its place.

Round1, a family-friendly entertainment venue with bowling, arcade games, ping pong, food and a kids play area, is debuting Saturday.

Round1 at Park City will feature nine bowling lanes, 11 billiard tables, six private party rooms equipped with karaoke machines, and more 250 arcade games, including some from Japan.

There’s also a separate sports area with batting cages, putting greens , ping pong tables and 3-on-3 basketball courts where customers can pay one price, and then play any of the games for 90 minutes, three hours, or all day. Food options include pizza, burgers and wings.

A Japanese-owned chain, Round1 opened its first location in 1993 and began expanding in the U.S. in 2010, where it now has 43 entertainment centers, including one in Exton Square in Chester County. The location at Park City Center was announced in August 2019, with an opening originally planned for fall 2020.

At Park City, Round1 will occupy the entire 77,000-square-foot main floor of Sears, which closed in March 2019.