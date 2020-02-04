Lancaster County’s hotel industry had a down year in 2019, but the depth of the descent depends on how performance is measured.
The occupancy rate of 54.3% was the weakest since 2011, falling a hefty 10.2% from 2018, according to STR (formerly Smith Travel Research).
However, last year’s rate was diluted by a 5.8% increase in the countywide room count, to 8,136 — the largest such hike in memory.
And the benchmark year, 2018, was a fluke year goosed by one-time events such as providing lodging for people involved in shopping center openings and pipeline construction.
Those events generated an occupancy rate that was last surpassed in 1993.
So a fairer gauge might be room demand (the number of rooms sold). That indicator slid just 5.9%, dipping to its lowest point since 2016.
The health of the hotel industry here is important for several reasons.
The industry is a sizable employer, with 3,500 workers, according to state statistics.
And how the industry’s 106 hotels are performing is an indicator of the health of the local tourism industry, a major piece of the local economy.
Joel Cliff, spokesman for Discover Lancaster, which promotes the county as a tourist destination, was not discouraged by 2019’s occupancy rate.
If demand resumes its normal growth rate, returning to the pace seen here through 2017, and if the flood of new rooms slows to a more normal volume, the occupancy rate will rally, he indicated.
“We have had a lot of supply come online this year. It will take time to digest it,” Cliff said. “But we’re hopeful that we will be able to digest it.”
LNP had reported in October that the local hotel industry was headed for a rough year.
Cliff believes 2020 will bring a bounce-back, in part because Sight & Sound Theatres is premiering a new show, “Queen Esther,” in March.
Of all the things that boost tourism in the county, new shows at Sight & Sound — the county’s biggest tourist destination — have perhaps the strongest impact.
It’s worth noting that the banner year of 2018 included the premiere of a then-new show at Sight & Sound: “Jesus.”