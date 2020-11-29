A furniture store has opened in the former Lancaster Shopping Center home of arts and crafts retailer Michaels.

Rotana Furniture now occupies a 20,000-square foot space at 1645 Lititz Pike where it sells living room sets, beds and mattresses. Owned by Kal Froukh, Rotana Furniture also has locations in Philadelphia and Reading.

Michaels closed its Lancaster Shopping Center store in 2018, when it moved to the nearby Shoppes at Belmont. Before the opening of Rotana, the spot had hosted Halloween City, a temporary Halloween store.