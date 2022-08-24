Direct care, dietary and laundry workers at Rose City Nursing & Rehab at Lancaster have voted to strike starting Sept. 2 over what they describe as unresolved unfair labor practices.

Rose City or its corporate management did not respond to requests for comment.

About 50 members of SEIU Healthcare PA union work at the 124-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility at 425 N. Duke St. in Lancaster city.

The for-profit nursing home was formerly known as Lancaster Care & Rehabilitation Center and, before that, Golden LivingCenter Lancaster. It is currently owned by Priority Healthcare, a New York-based chain that the union says has refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of non-union staff hired through an outside temp agency or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.

The workers will begin the strike Sept. 2 unless a contract agreement is reached. It is an open-ended strike, meaning there is no set end date. Rose City workers join others at 23 additional facilities across the state set to strike. By law, the union must give 10 days notice before a strike.

The union said the company is offering even lower raises than last year, despite nursing homes receiving a $600 million investment in funding from the state budget.

Workers are demanding through union negotiations $16 an hour for dietary, housekeeping, and other ancillary staff; $20 an hour for certified nursing assistants, and $25 an hour for licensed practical nurses.

The union is seeking additional increases to recognize longevity and seniority to retain experienced caregivers and honor their years of service, employer-paid health insurance and protection of the existing contract in the event of a sale.

The union said it wants to “ensure employers follow new state regulations governing staffing in nursing homes and is seeking a written commitment not to interfere in any way with the rights of workers who choose to form their union to demand accountability from private equity firms and bad-actor nursing home chains.”

Emails from LNP | LancasterOnline to Priority Healthcare Group and Rose City management were not answered Tuesday. A message could not be left at Priority's main phone number.

In addition to Rose City, strikes are set to start at other nursing homes in the region including

The Meadows at Blue Ridge, Camp Hill; The Meadows at West Shore, Camp Hill; The Meadows at York Terrace, Pottsville, and Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehab at Reading.