Root’s Country Market & Auction north of East Petersburg, will host flea markets on 13 Saturdays from April through November.

The flea markets are a new offering this year at the East Hempfield Township market, which is open every Tuesday with occasional Saturday events.

Tom Longenecker, market master, said he expects more than 100 stands at the flea market, which is still accepting applications.

The flea market dates are April 4 and 18, May 2, June 6 and 20, July 4 and 18, Aug. 1 and 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 3 and 17 and Nov. 7.

Longenecker said the Saturday dates were added as a result of the November closing of Saturday’s Market in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County.

