Last week, Michelle Sweigart did something she says she rarely does anymore.

She visited The Shops at Rockvale.

“I was at Rockvale, but Tanger is typically where I come,” said the 48-year-old Gap resident. “(Tanger has) all the name-brand stores, and that’s the difference.”

During her Martin Luther King Jr. Day shopping trip, Sweigart looked for petite-size clothes at The Loft in Rockvale but wound up back at Tanger, where she says her kids prefer to shop.

“I feel for (Rockvale) because it’s a nice complex,” she said. “I remember when Rockvale started, and there’s not as many stores there anymore. I hope they can keep it going.”

Begun in 1986 with 11 stores as Rockvale Square Outlet, the Route 30 shopping center in East Lampeter Township eventually had more than 120 stores, becoming the reason many tourists added “shopping” to their Amish country itinerary.

But in recent years, vacancies have been mounting at the 65-acre center. Ten years ago the store count was at 86 before dropping to 72 by 2015. Today, there are 45 stores, with three more imminent closures.

For the remaining tenants, as well as shoppers, newly demolished stores and rows of empty storefronts leave an uncertain future for the shopping center that was once the largest strip outlet mall in America.

“Unless we get some people to fill in those big huge spaces ... it’ll be difficult for us to stay,” said Karen Pearson, owner of Fan Cave, a sports clothing and memorabilia store that has a location in Rockvale.

“We’re going to take it year by year. We don’t have any plans to leave, but I’m very realistic as well,” she said. “I understand that if the mall dies out, then so will we.”

Rockvale vs. Tanger

The well-documented struggles of retailers coping with the rise of online shopping can explain some of the exodus from Rockvale.

But another recent problem has been stores decamping for nearby Tanger Outlets, a mile to the west that has the leverage and resources of a publicly owned company with 44 shopping centers.

For example, when Tanger unveiled a major expansion in August 2017, four of its new stores came from Rockvale, including Haggar and Under Armour.

And, earlier this month, Tanger announced that an ongoing renovation would accommodate Pottery Barn and West Elm, which would both be moving from Rockvale.

At Tanger, tenants have the advantage of being near national retailers such as Michael Kors, Coach and Nike in a center where shoppers can park once and easily walk to all the stores in a compact area.

“There’s no comparison. Tanger is just so much better,” said Jack Texter, owner of Lancaster Harley-Davidson, which previously had a clothing store at Rockvale but has since moved to Tanger.

“If you’re coming to Lancaster for whatever reason, and you’re going to outlets, you’re going to go where every major brand is available. That’s no longer true at Rockvale,” Texter said.

Texter, who said Tanger’s greater volume of customer traffic makes its higher rent worthwhile, is skeptical about Rockvale’s previously announced plan to attract people with a park.

“If you want to bring in on the weekend — like Tanger does sometimes — 30 buses or more, you’re going to have to have more than a place to sit there and watch the cars go by,” he said.

Pearson, the Fan Cave owner, remains hopeful about the possible redevelopment of what remains the second-largest shopping center (as measured by square footage) in Lancaster County, behind only Park City Center.

“Maybe Tanger will become the outlet shops, and they’ll be more big names, and Rockvale could be more of a township center, maybe more mom and pop, smaller stores,” she said.

What’s next?

The future of Rockvale will be decided by a New Jersey company that specializes in turning around troubled malls.

In December 2017, Wharton Realty Group bought Rockvale for $30 million in an auction after previous owners defaulted on their mortgage.

In June 2018, the firm announced plans that included a new name — The Shops at Rockvale — as well as plans for a park in the center (replacing some empty stores) and new facades, roofs and signs.

While some facades have been improved and a section of stores has been torn down where the new park was envisioned, there’s little other indication of a planned revival at the center that will soon lose Pottery Barn, West Elm and Five Below.

It’s unclear how Rockvale owner Wharton Realty Group intends to respond to the ongoing exodus of tenants.

Isaac Massry, Wharton vice president and spokesman, did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s messages seeking comment. Nor did Rockvale’s general manager, Kristi Burkholder.

But Rockvale’s former general manager, David Ober, believes the center will change its focus from serving tourists to serving residents.

“I’ve been hearing that they’re coming pretty soon with some good plans. They’re trying. They’re making efforts to take it to a new direction,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to take a look at what’s missing on that side of the county and ask, ‘Can we meet those needs?’ Think about it. On that side of town, there’s isn’t a movie theater. There’s limited health care,” Ober added.

“Long term, for residents of that area, it’s going to be a great thing.”

Rockvale is zoned C-3 (regional commercial). That allows theaters, bowling alleys, golf courses, amusement arcades, grocery stores and many other uses by right, the township zoning ordinance says.

Campgrounds are among the uses allowed by special exception; amusement parks, convention centers, gaming facilities and other uses are allowed as conditional uses.

Wharton has not asked the township for any special exceptions, conditional uses or zoning changes for Rockvale, East Lampeter Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said.

Ripple effects

Ober said he wishes township officials would look at the financial consequences of proposed commercial development before deciding whether to approve it.

Case in point, in Ober’s view, was East Lampeter Township’s 2015 approval of Tanger’s latest expansion, which was subsequently filled in part by Rockvale tenants.

“When the township decided to allow Tanger to expand, they never asked the real question: How many of your tenants are you going to get from Rockvale, or are they going to be new to the market?

“And that question needs to be asked with every new commercial development across Lancaster County. What percentage of those tenants are new to the county? Or are you just (creating a) vacancy (somewhere else)?”

The bottom line, Ober believes, is this:

“Is it beneficial for Lancaster County, which at one point had two pretty full (outlet) centers, to now have one full center and one empty center?”

However, when municipal officials weigh whether to approve the development of a new building, state law does not allow them to take into account its impact on its competitors, unlike its impact on things such as traffic and stormwater runoff.

Ober, who left Rockvale in 2017, some months before Wharton took over, noted that when shopping centers such as Rockvale falter, it puts a heavier tax burden on other property owners, mostly homeowners.

“Anytime a shopping center is vacated, its value drops. Therefore, less real estate tax is generated. The number one thing that tax pays for is education. So the cost of education shifts to residential property owners,” he said.

Rockvale is exhibit A of that cause and effect, Ober said.

Wharton won an appeal of its 2018 assessment, getting a 53% reduction that trimmed its township tax bill by $59,000, county tax bill by $98,000 and school district tax bill by a whopping $451,000.

The school district, Conestoga Valley, raised its property tax rate by 3.55% for that tax year partly in response to the Rockvale case, Conestoga Valley spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said.

Gapinski, though, emphasized that the Rockvale case was not the main reason for the tax hike. Other factors included rising special education costs, pension contributions, capital projects and other tax-assessment appeals, she said.

Ironically, decades earlier, when Rockvale was in its glory days and expanding frequently, some of its new space was filled by stores such as Reading China & Glass, which left Tanger predecessor Lancaster Outlet City, LNP | LancasterOnline files show.