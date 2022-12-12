The New Jersey developer planning to replace half the commercial space at the Shops at Rockvale with apartment buildings has bought the East Lampeter Township property for $30.5 million.

The price paid by Fernmoor Homes is only $500,000 more than what seller Wharton Realty Group paid for Rockvale in 2017 but comes for a commercial property that has continued to lose tenants and has been increasingly scrutinized by township officials who are hoping for a radical makeover.

The new deed for the 65-acre property consisting of eight separate parcels was recorded Monday.

Five years agoRockvale had around 70 tenants while today it has fewer than 40. At its peak, the shopping center that first opened in 1986 with 11 stores had 120 stores. The $30 million sale five years ago of the Rockvale property came during an auction after the previous owner defaulted on a $92.4 million mortgage.

A representative from Wharton Realty did not respond to a request for comment about its sale of the property.

The plans to redevelop Rockvale with new housing were made possible by a July 2020 zoning change that gave the shopping center’s owner new flexibility to replace stores with houses. Wharton Realty had requested the zoning change but after unveiling some concept buildings, never submitted its own redevelopment plans.

At an East Lampeter Township meeting last week, Fernmoor Homes, which at the time only had a sales agreement for the property, described its plans to replace half the 537,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of Rockvale with 13 four-story apartment buildings containing 416 total residential units. The existing retail tenants would be moved to the remaining commercial spaces along Route 30 and at the western and eastern edges of the shopping center.

Fernmoor Homes says it plans to submit a master planthat will be reviewed in January by East Lampeter Township officials.

“This is an extremely exciting time for our company as we expand both our commercial and multi-family portfolio and our first venture in Lancaster County, Pa,” Fernmoor Homes president Jeffrey Fernbach said Monday of the Rockvale purchase. “We are laser focused on the path forward to creating a renewed vitality for the Shops at Rockvale. “

A unique project

While much commercial real estate in Lancaster County has increased significantly in value since 2017, the price paid for Rockvale reflects the unique challenges of the historic shopping center and the considerable investment risk and expense of turning it into a mixed-use development by adding apartments, says Blaze Cambruzzi, managing director of Lancaster-based TRUE Commercial Real Estate.

“Risk is up, borrowing costs are up, costs of materials are up, costs of labor are up. … All of those should tell you that the value for that piece of property should have gone down,” Cambruzzi said. “I’m surprised it got what it got.”

Even at only half of Rockvale’s current size, Cambruzzi said creating a successful outlet center could still be difficult because Tanger Outlets just down the road will continue to attract more marquee retailers since it can also offer spots at one of its 36 other locations in the United States and Canada.

“All that’s left for Rockvale is going from a complementary component to a poor supplement to Tanger,” Cambruzzi said.

While a redevelopment that tears down stores in favor of new apartments is favored by township officials, Cambruzzi points out that Fernmoor Homes still faces a lengthy approval process.

Fernbach has said the approval process could take a year, with demolition of some stores happening next fall at the earliest. Construction of the new apartment buildings could then last four or five years.

Despite some of the challenges, Cambruzzi said he thinks swapping some Rockvale stores for apartments could create an appealing housing option for people who want to live near suburban amenities while also being close to Lancaster County farmland.

“It’s going to be a unique project,” Cambruzzi said. “But I think in Lancaster unique can be very powerful.”

Bill Boben, senior vice president of sales and leasing and broker of record for High Associates, agreed that rising costs for construction and borrowing likely affected the sales price for Rockvale.

In addition, recent commercial developments west and north of Lancaster city have made Rockvale’s location less ideal, Boben said.

“If you go south or east five miles from Rockvale, population really drops off,” Boben said. “That was really reliant to a large degree to tourism, and tourists have multiple places to go to shop now. It doesn’t have the same draw it may have had 10 or 15 years ago.”

Boben said more recently opened shopping centers - including High Associates’ Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township - are situated in rapidly expanding suburban areas near highway access points. Rockvale, by contrast, is situated at the eastern edge of a commercial strip where traffic congestion can be off-putting.

“You can venture down to hit Tanger, but another two miles (to Rockvale) costs you another 10 or 15 minutes on that stretch of road,” Boben said.