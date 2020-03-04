The ailing Shops at Rockvale, after years of plunging occupancy caused by competition from e-commerce and nearby Tanger Outlets, wants to stop relying on retail.
Instead, Rockvale wants the flexibility to replace an unknown number of stores with a host of new uses, including housing and offices — options not allowed under the property’s present zoning.
Rockvale is particularly interested in adding market-rate apartments and housing for 55-plus active adults to its sprawling campus, which would make Rockvale the first shopping center in the county to convert any of its property into housing.
Rockvale’s intentions were disclosed in a recent filing with East Lampeter Township.
To gain the freedom to convert Rockvale from a shopping center to a mixed-use property, Rockvale has begun discussing a possible zoning change with township staff.
It also has talked about its intentions over the past several months with county planning staff and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.
Representatives of Rockvale’s owner, Wharton Realty Group, discussed their first draft of a zoning amendment with the township’s supervisors at their regular meeting on Monday evening.
“It will allow us to seek to revitalize this site, redevelop this site ...,” Wharton attorney Mark Stanley told the supervisors.
The four supervisors attending the meeting all enthusiastically endorsed the concept.
“I think the concept is fantastic...,” said John Blowers, vice chairman of the supervisors. “That parcel needs to come alive. Now’s the time. If not, it will really become a challenge.”
After gathering more feedback and tweaking its draft amendment, Wharton hopes to submit a final version of the proposed amendment to the township in two or three months.
Stanley and other Wharton representatives did not give the supervisors a timetable for the start of construction of the new uses at the Lincoln Highway East site, assuming Wharton gets the zoning relief it desires.
On Tuesday, Wharton vice president Isaac Massry would only say that he and the project team want the work to start “as quickly as we can.”
Also unclear is the number of current stores that would remain on the redeveloped property and how they might be reconfigured to make way for the new uses.
Latest evidence
The coming changes at Rockvale are the latest local evidence of the retreat of traditional bricks-and-mortar retail here and nationwide, causing widespread store closings.
Among the local casualties are The Bon-Ton, Sears, Toys R Us, four Kmart stores, Sports Authority, hhgregg and A.C. Moore.
Though numerous struggling shopping centers nationwide have been converted to housing, at least in part, Rockvale would be the first here to undergo that particular reuse.
However, a mixed-use development with a strong shopping component would not be unique for Lancaster County.
Stanley cited the example of The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, anchored by Wegmans, which also includes apartments, a hotel, stores, restaurants and a movie theater.
When The Crossings was first proposed, Stanley pointed out, plans called for a shopping center, not a mix of uses. Those plans evolved as the retail landscape did, observed Stanley, of McNees Wallace & Nurick.
Belmont is largely stores and restaurants but has housing too.
Even Park City, the county’s only regional mall, is replacing some of its closed stores with restaurants, entertainment and a fitness center — not more stores.
The Crossings and Belmont, however, were designed and built as mixed-use ventures, not retrofitted like Rockvale would be.
If Rockvale can be revitalized, the rebound would be good news for county, East Lampeter and Conestoga Valley School District taxpayers.
The shopping center’s woes led to a 53% reduction in its property tax bill beginning in 2018, because its vacancies make the property much less valuable, leaving other taxpayers to pick up the slack.
New choices
As contemplated by Wharton, the amendment would allow Wharton to convert up to 40% of its Lincoln Highway East property from stores to apartments and 55-plus “active adult” living.
That percentage would mean up to 26 acres of the 65-acre property could be redeveloped as housing — enough land to accommodate up to 390 residential units, Wharton representative Craig Venarchick indicated.
Housing would be provided as mid-rise buildings of three or four stories, said Venarchick of RGS Associates.
The proposed amendment also would give Wharton the option to add a dozen or so other new uses.
These would include: a convenience store; day care center; medical, vision, dental, counseling or other professional office; dry cleaner; laundromat; bank; and library.
Rockvale opened in 1986. Several expansions took its size to 565,000 square feet, second most in the county, trailing only Park City’s 1.4 million square feet, and 120 tenants in its glory days in the 1990s.
Now, though, the center has about 45. It’s not clear how many stores Rockvale would have if it’s repositioned as a mixed-use property.
Rockvale is zoned C-3 (regional commercial), a designation that also applies to its nearby nemesis, Tanger, which has been luring away Rockvale’s primo stores for years.
Changing with the times
The competition from Tanger and online retailers has led to dozens of vacancies at Rockvale.
That in turn caused Rockvale to default on its mortgage and get sold at auction to Wharton, a New Jersey-based real estate investor and manager, in 2017 for $30 million.
At that time, several retail experts told LNP | LancasterOnline that Rockvale’s best chance for survival would be to broaden its uses beyond traditional retail.
But a year later, Wharton tried to revive its sagging customer counts by renovating Rockvale and tearing down a row of empty stores to make room for a park.
Still, the exodus of key tenants to Tanger continued, most recently with Pottery Barn and West Elm announcing plans to leave. Others, like Rockvale Diner, just closed.
Now Wharton is conceding the store war and changing the focus of the property — once the dominant outlet center in the county and the largest center of its kind in the nation.
Wharton’s draft amendment says the change would “acknowledge the trend of businesses downsizing physical retail locations, resulting in an increased number of vacant retail spaces.”
Further, it would “accommodate the continued evolution of the retail sales industry” and “encourage innovation and to promote flexibility, economy and ingenuity in the redevelopment of vacant or partially vacant retail spaces.”
Overlaying options
How would the amendment work?
Wharton’s draft amendment would create a “commercial redevelopment overlay district” affecting shopping centers within the C-3 zone that meet the amendment’s definition of “underutilized.”
It would be the first such zoning designation in the county, according to Stanley.
To be so designated, a C-3 property would have to be at least 50 acres, have frontage on Lincoln Highway East and have at least 25% of its gross retail sales area vacant for at least six months within the past year.
Rockvale would be the only shopping center in the township to meet those criteria.
The draft amendment would require Wharton to show the township a master plan for Rockvale’s entire redevelopment before any construction could begin.
Though the amendment would add new uses, Rockvale’s existing C-3 zoning allows numerous ones that so far have not been developed there.
Allowed by right are a bowling alley, grocery store (if inside another building occupied by an allowed use), museum and theater.
An amusement park, convention center and gaming facility are allowed as a conditional use.