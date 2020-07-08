As the owner of the ailing Shops at Rockvale prepares to redevelop the property by bringing in a mix of new uses, it wants to cast a wider net than previously announced.

Wharton Realty Group wants to be able to add a grocery store and a parking garage, along with its previously announced interest in apartments, townhouses, retirement living, offices, a convenience store, child-care center and other uses.

The new possibilities are included in a proposed amendment to the East Lampeter Township zoning ordinance that would make the mix of uses possible on a property that’s zoned regional commercial, as the Rockvale outlet center is.

The township’s supervisors are scheduled to vote on the proposed amendment at a special meeting on Monday, July 20 at 5 p.m. in the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

If the redevelopment occurs, it would be the first time in the county that part of a shopping center was repurposed for housing.

In March, Wharton Realty went before the supervisors with a draft of the amendment that would create an overlay district for “underutilized shopping centers,” defined by criteria that describe but do not name Rockvale, in the regional commercial zone, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported then.

Wharton Realty representatives told the supervisors about the Lincoln Highway East shopping center’s struggles, attributing them to the emergence of a stronger rival 1.5 miles down the road, Tanger Outlets, which successfully wooed key Rockvale tenants and the shift of consumers to shopping online.

That losing battle, which has resulted in long swaths of empty stores at Rockvale, remains the cornerstone of Wharton Realty’s pitch for the zoning amendment.

“(Wharton Realty) is presently unable to find or maintain tenants for the vacant stores located in the Shopping Center,” the proposed amendment says. Rockvale has about 45 stores currently, it says, down from a peak of 120 in the 1990s.

The proposed amendment, submitted June 18, is mostly the same as the draft.

It still has a three-point definition of “underutilized shopping center,” saying it must be at least 50 acres (Rockvale has 63 acres), have frontage on Lincoln Highway East and have a large chunk of retail area vacant for at least six months over the past year (up to 35% from 25% in the draft version).

The document also moderately reduces the maximum amount of the site that can be covered by impervious surfaces (such as buildings and parking lots) from 80% in the draft to 70%. The amount of impervious surface affects the property’s stormwater runoff.

However, the developer of such a project could exceed the 70% maximum if it demonstrates it could handle the additional stormwater.

In another change, the proposed amendment adds a minimum number of residential units per acre (4) across the entire site; the draft had no minimum. The maximum remains 12 per acre. These density parameters exclude retirement living or senior care facilities.

If the supervisors approve the zoning amendment, Wharton Realty’s next step would be to submit a master plan for the redevelopment, showing how much of which uses would go where on the property.

A project spokeswoman declined to say when that might happen, saying only that Wharton Realty wants to do so “quickly.” Once a master plan is approved by the township, and various state and local permits are obtained, construction of the new uses could begin.

It’s not known how many stores or how much of the estimated 520,000 square feet of buildings, some of which date to the center’s opening in 1986, would be retained.

Wharton Realty acquired Rockvale in 2017. The New Jersey-based firm tried to revive the property the following year with a rebranding, new facades and new signage, but that failed to generate a significant improvement in revenue or occupancy.

Wharton Realty Vice President Isaac Massry did not respond to messages Monday and Tuesday seeking comment on the zoning amendment and the project timetable.