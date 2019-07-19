Rock Lititz has received a Governor’s Award for the Arts from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the council announced Friday.
The awards honor outstanding Pennsylvania artists, arts organizations, cultural leaders and patrons who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the arts.
One of five recipients this year, Rock Lititz was recognized in the creative industries category for being a catalyst for new jobs in the technical and performing arts.
Rock Lititz is a 96-acre business park for firms that serve the live-event industry. More than 20 event-industry businesses are there, as well as ventures that serve the local community.
Founded by two Lititz-based leaders in the industry, Clair Global and Tait, Rock Lititz consists of a building for “tech” rehearsals (sound, lights, staging) for bands about to go on tour, a hotel and a multi-tenant building.
The rehearsal building, Rock Lititz Studio, was the first to open there, debuting in 2014.