Rock Lititz will pay another $450,000 into Warwick Township’s farmland preservation program so the campus can expand.
The township supervisors authorized the process for the payment by a 5-0 vote at their meeting on Nov. 6.
The township requires developers of land that’s zoned campus industrial to pay into the program before the township will approve any building plans for the site.
Other developers in the township that have made such payments include Listrak, Heart of Lancaster hospital (now UPMC Lititz) and Target.
Rock Lititz, a business park west of Route 501 for the live-event industry, has made sizable payments to the program before.
These were made to get the go-ahead to develop the Rock Lititz Studio rehearsal building, the Pod 2 multi-tenant building and the Hotel Rock Lititz.
Including the upcoming payments, Rock Lititz will have paid more than $800,000 into the program, said Township Manager Dan Zimmerman.
“It’s a beautiful, sustainable, balanced approach. We are creating growth but at the same time we are preserving our ag land,” he said Thursday.
As LNP reported in August, Rock Lititz wants to add five facilities to the 96-acre campus. They are:
— Another rehearsal studio, added onto Rock Lititz Studio.
— Another multi-tenant building, also added onto Rock Lititz Studio.
— A free-standing multi-tenant building and a free-standing building for Clair Global.
— A small community-theater building to be developed by Michael Tait, founder and former CEO of Tait.
Clair Global, the world’s biggest concert-audio company, and Tait, the world’s biggest concert-stage company, are the Lititz-based co-founders of Rock Lititz.
According to the state Commonwealth Financing Authority, the expansion would cost a total of $41.7 million to develop.
The expansion also would create 220 jobs, according to the authority. Some 405 people already work on the campus.
Final approval of the land development plan for the Rock Lititz expansion could come as soon as the Dec. 18 supervisors meeting.
Warwick Township uses transferable development rights (TDRs) to help fund farmland preservation.
Developers buy TDRs from the township for a minimum of $3,000 each.
This money, supplemented with money from either the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board or Lancaster Farmland Trust, is given to farmers who choose to preserve their farms rather than sell them to developers.
The payments help to offset the profit that farmers forgo by opting for preservation.
Warwick Township’s contribution amounts to 15% to 20% of the total payment that farmers receive, Zimmerman estimated.
Warwick Township started its TDR program in 1994. To date, 3,000 acres of farmland in the township have been preserved by the program.
Along the way, the township’s TDR program has gained a national reputation for excellence.
Over the past month alone, Zimmerman said public officials in New Hampshire, Michigan and Florida have called him to learn about it.
The supervisors, in their vote this month, authorized the township to sell 149 TDRs at auction on Dec. 18.
Rock Lititz is expected to be the sole bidder, but in theory any developer could participate.
The latest expansion still will leave much of the Rock Lititz property undeveloped.
Zimmerman noted that by the time Rock Lititz is fully built out, the developers of the park — built on farmland — will have paid about $1.2 million into the preservation fund.
That sum will bankroll the township’s share of saving 15 to 20 farms, he estimated.
Zimmerman recalled that the township’s 2012 rezoning of the Rock Lititz site from agricultural to campus industrial was questioned by some township residents at the time.
But Zimmerman said it made sense to sacrifice one farm that abutted businesses along Route 501 in order to save many more farms elsewhere in the township.
“Any vibrant community wants to have growth,” said Zimmerman. “But it wants to have growth where it makes sense. At the same time, you want to make sure you’re preserving the areas you want to preserve. This is just a great tool to do both.”