Rock Lititz has acquired the former Specialty Bakers property along Route 501 north of Lititz for an unspecified possible expansion, adding nearly 13 acres of land adjoining its 96-acre campus where it continues to build.

Rock Lititz Properties bought the 12.6-acre property at 560 Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township for $1.3 million recently from Sauder Realty Co., the real estate arm of R.W. Sauder, whose Sauder Eggs headquarters is next door at 570 Furnace Hills Pike. R.W. Sauder had bought the property in February 2019 for $1.5 million from Specialty Bakers, whose bakery on the site was destroyed by a March 2018 fire.

“We are really proud of the growth Rock Lititz has been able to experience in recent years, and while there are no specific plans in place yet for 560 Furnace Hills Pike, we were excited about the flexibility this location offers as the campus continues to develop,” said Andrea Shirk, Rock Lititz CEO.

The property along Route 501 connects in the back to a portion of the Rock Lititz campus where a new multi-tenant building dubbed Pod 4 is planned. Along Route 501, the parcel is separated from the rest of the Rock Lititz campus by the R.W. Sauder headquarters.

In the spring Rock Lititz opened Studio 2 on the campus that started in 2014 with a large rehearsal space – Studio 1— and is now home to 1,500 employees who work at 35 entertainment-driven companies, two restaurants, two bars and a 139-room boutique hotel.

Next to its two studios, Rock Lititz is also set to begin construction soon on the Pod 1A Education Center, which will work with schools to prepare workers for the live entertainment industry. The state is covering $5 million of the center’s expected $10 million construction cost through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Since 2013, Rock Lititz has received $5.5 million from the program to build its two studios. It also got a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority $2 million low-interest loan to help fund the $12 million Studio 2 addition.

Rock Lititz was developed by Lititz-based Tait, the world’s largest provider of staging for live events, and Clair Global, the world’s largest provider of sound systems for touring bands.

After the fire

After the fire that started on a production line and destroyed more than half of its plant, Specialty Bakers initially said it planned to rebuild the bakery, but never did. Best known for making Ladyfingers - a key ingredient in tiramisu - Specialty Bakers now does all its baking at a plant in Marysville, Perry County.

R.W. Sauder bought the property in February 2019 by which time the entire 72,000-square-foot former plant had been reduced to its foundation. R.W. Sauder never submitted formal plans or publicized its intentions for the property.

Mark Sauder, president and CEO of R.W. Sauder, did not return a message seeking comment on the sale.

The property is zoned for industrial use, having an I-1 designation that allows for the most intensive type of industry. The rest of the Rock Lititz campus has an I-2 designation, which allows for light industrial use. According to Warwick Township’s zoning ordinance, light industrial uses are permitted by right in the I-1 zone, which means Rock Lititz would not need a zoning change to expand its campus onto the new property.

Rock Lititz has not submitted any plans to Warwick Township related to the property.

Following the March 2018 fire, the tax assessment on the property was cut from $1.25 million to $590,300. That reduction has meant Warwick School District is now getting $9,794 in tax revenue from the property, compared to $20,512 before the fire. For the township, the reassessment dropped its annual tax revenue for the parcel from $291 to $139.