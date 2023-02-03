Rock Lititz received a state-backed low interest loan for $2.25 million for the ongoing construction of a multi-occupancy building at 400 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Warwick Township.

Construction of the 133,600-square-foot building, known as Pod 4, began in the fall 2022 and will conclude in the fall of this year, a spokesperson said.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development said the new condo will house three tenants – Tait, Clair Global Corp. and Major Mega – all part of the live event industry. The project will cost $15,392,926.

Tait and Clair are founders of Rock Lititz, a 96-acre rehearsal and custom-built production campus for the live events industry. Major Mega, also located on the Rock Lititz campus, is a virtual reality, motion simulation and environmental effects company that creates attractions for the amusement industry.

The planned Pod 4 is located near 13 acres Rock Lititz acquired last summer. That land, the former Specialty Bakers property along Route 501, connects in the back to a portion of the Rock Lititz campus where Pod 4 is planned. The company has said it has no immediate plans for the 13 acres.

The Pod 4 project is the fifth loan award Rock Lititz has received from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority since 2015. Since 2013, Rock Lititz has received $5.5 million from the program to build its two studios. It also got a PIDA $2 million low-interest loan to help fund the $12 million Studio 2 addition, which opened last year.

Next to its two studios, Rock Lititz is also set to begin construction soon on the Pod 1A Education Center, which will work with schools to prepare workers for the live entertainment industry. The state is covering $5 million of the center’s expected $10 million construction cost through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

The Education Center received township approval in October and Rock Lititz expects to complete the education center by the fall. It is building a 29,200-square-foot college-level facility focused on the entertainment industry near Studio 1 and Studio 2. Rock Lititz CEO Andrea Shirk told the township that the facility would partner with an as-yet unnamed university in the Lancaster area to offer an accredited two- to four-year program providing hands-on learning in the entertainment industry. The facility would accommodate 25 to 30 students who would do their general coursework at the university and their entertainment courses at Rock Lititz and earn a bachelor’s degree in live event design.

The educational facility is expected to help provide qualified workers to fill the shortage of skilled employees in the entertainment industry.

Rock Lititz is home to about 35 entertainment-related companies, two restaurants, two bars and a 139-room boutique hotel and nearly 1,500 local employees. In addition to the education center and Pod 4, campus maps show future expansion at Pod 3, located near Pod 2.