Rock Lititz is expected to unveil plans with Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and a prominent British live event training school to drive the $10 million college-level education center it is building on its 108-acre campus in Warwick Township.

The plans will be announced Monday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, Rock Lititz told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Rock Lititz has said the education center - part of about $25 million in projects set for its campus - is needed to develop its live event workforce as the industry experiences robust growth. The partnership represents a global scale collaboration, melding the strengths and expertise of Rock Lititz, PCA&D and the British higher education provider, United Kingdom-based Backstage Academy at Production Park. Backstage has provided live production creative, technical and professional education since 2011.

New Academy of Live Technology

Called the Academy of Live Technology (ALT) at Rock Lititz, the center will have educators from the United Kingdom-based Backstage Academy at Production Park. Production Park, Europe’s largest campus of live experience studios and professionals, is similar to Rock Lititz’s rehearsal and custom-built production campus for the live events industry.

Rock Lititz declined to disclose the full cost of the 29,200-square-foot education facility but a state grant approved last year said it would cost $10 million. Rock Lititz was awarded $5 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and it pledged to contribute $5 million to the project.

Construction has begun on the facility, which was approved by Warwick Township in October. The education facility adjoins the existing large-scale rehearsal spaces, Studio 1 and Studio 2. The structure includes 22,400 square feet of classrooms, production space, digital labs and a students’ common area, with the option of expanding to the second and third floors to meet future needs.

A fourth rehearsal studio is also included in the structure, which will accommodate artists who perform at clubs, theaters and small amphitheater venues, while providing PCA&D students with hands-on experiences in production technologies. The 9,300-square-foot Studio B includes 7,000 square feet of open-span space for rehearsals, product demonstrations and technical training sessions.

The facility is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

A college program and future workers

Student recruitment for the new program has begun, Rock Lititz said in a statement, and its first students are expected at the Rock Lititz campus education center in the fall of 2024.

The plan is for students to attend their general education classes at PCA&D’s downtown Lancaster facilities, then receive their immersive technical education on the Rock Lititz campus, earning a four-year Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in live experience design and production.

Rock Lititz President and CEO Andrea Shirk said the target for the beginning phase is for 20 to 30 students with the potential for growth in response to demand.

"We have an opportunity to impact the level and access of training available within the live entertainment industry, while also exploring new and alternative approaches to the overall college experience,” Shirk said. “Students will become industry professionals on day one, learning next to specialty experts and working on active projects. The hands-on approach, mixed with some traditional classroom access through a strong institution like Pennsylvania College of Art & Design ensures a unique and immersive path for young professionals to earn an education, while also advancing their careers.”

Employees will be added to both the PCA&D and ALT staff to support student demand. There is currently a search for a director of the program, said Lee Brooks, CEO of Production Park.

PCA&D President Michael Molla said the partnership is a good match for the school, which has been developing the live experience design course of study since 2019.

In 2021, PCA&D added a major in live experience design to prepare art and design students for opportunities in the live event industry that has been growing in Lititz and the region. The school has six students enrolled in live experience design classes, but they have not decided whether they will want to major or minor in the degree yet. The college is focused on enrolling the fall 2023 class of new students.

This month PCA&D announced an $8.5 million plan to turn the former Chameleon Club into a creative hub that will include space for the live experience design program. The project is being aided by a $400,000 grant from the High Foundation.

“The High Foundation’s investment in the facilities at 223 N. Water St. gives us an opportunity to create teaching labs for live experience on our block as well as the potential of utilizing the larger facilities on the Rock Lititz campus,” Molla said.

Molla said High’s investment into the former Chameleon Club is the leading edge of a larger vision for the 200 block of North Prince Street surrounding the college.

“Developing partnerships shows that being future-focused and agile can be an advantage to smaller schools,” Molla said. “One of the things you look for in partnerships is a sense of community and a similarity of culture.”

Molla said PCA&D found in ALT a group of faculty and educational leaders that have the same ethos, the same care for students and the same belief in the future of creatives in the economy.

“The live entertainment industry is innovative creativity at its best,” said Molla in a statement. “It’s how you imagine, then actualize, what has never been done before. It’s what we ask of our students, to be bold, to see differently.”

Another Rock Lititz building project

In addition to the education center, Rock Lititz is also building a multi-occupancy building at 400 Rock Lititz Blvd. That project received a state-backed low interest loan for $2.25 million for the ongoing construction of the 133,600-square-foot building, known as Pod 4, which began in the fall 2022 and will conclude in the fall of this year.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development said the new condo will house three tenants – Tait, Clair Global Corp. and Major Mega – all part of the live event industry. The project will cost $15,392,926. Tait and Clair are founders of Rock Lititz. Major Mega, also located on the Rock Lititz campus, is a virtual reality, motion simulation and environmental effects company that creates attractions for the amusement industry.

The Pod 4 project is the fifth loan award Rock Lititz has received from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority since 2015. Since 2013, Rock Lititz has received $5.5 million from the program to build its two studios. It also got a PIDA $2 million low-interest loan to help fund the $12 million Studio 2 addition, which opened last year.

Rock Lititz is home to about 35 entertainment-related companies, two restaurants, two bars and a 139-room boutique hotel and nearly 1,500 local employees. In addition to the education center and Pod 4, campus maps show future expansion at Pod 3, located near Pod 2. Rock Lititz acquired 13 acres last summer. That land, the former Specialty Bakers property along Route 501, connects in the back to a portion of the Rock Lititz campus where Pod 4 is planned. The company has said it has no immediate plans for the 13 acres.